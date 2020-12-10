Ted Cruz Says He’ll Argue Phony Election Fraud Case For Trump: NYT
WISHFUL THINKING
President Trump asked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for a big favor this week. In the unlikely case that Texas attorney general’s election fraud lawsuit reaches the Supreme Court, the president wanted to know if Senator Cruz would make the oral arguments. Cruz agreed, according to reporting from The New York Times. The senator has argued in front of the Supreme Court many times in the past, mostly as Texas solicitor general.
This is the latest effort on the part of the Trump team to overturn the results of the presidential election. All 50 states have now certified their election results, but Trump has refused to concede. The Texas case seeks to invalidate the results of the election in the key states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) recently told a CNN reporter about the bogus suit, “I frankly struggle to understand the legal theory of it.” He went on to say, “Number one, why would a state, even such a great state as Texas, have a say so on how other states administer their elections.”