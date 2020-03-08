Ted Cruz Self-Quarantining After Interaction With Coronavirus-Infected CPAC Attendee
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced on Sunday evening that he will be self-quarantining at home in Texas after learning that he had a “brief conversation and a handshake” with someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference who later tested positive for the coronavirus. “I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy,” Cruz said in his statement. “Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was “for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low.”
“Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction,” he added.
In a tweet Sunday night, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) also said he would self-quarantine at home in Arizona and close his office in Washington, D.C., for a week after “coming into contact with an individual who has since tested positive” for the coronavirus at CPAC.
“I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times,” Gosar tweeted. The congressman said he currently did not have any symptoms of the disease.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also attended CPAC late last month, but the American Conservative Union has stated that the infected person did not have any interaction with either of them.