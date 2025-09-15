Ted Cruz Shares Video of Himself ‘Erasing Evil’ Charlie Kirk Graffiti

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Newspaper Sparks Backlash With ‘Vile’ Charlie Kirk Murder Cartoon
CARTOON MISSED
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.15.25 10:50AM EDT 
NEW YORK - MAY 12: The newspaper Newsday is seen at a newsstand May 12, 2008 in New York City. Cablevision Systems Corporation announced it is buying the Long Island-based newspaper for $650 million from the Tribune Company.
Mario Tama/Mario Tama/Getty Images

Local newspaper Newsday has apologized after publishing a cartoon of the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Seasoned illustrator Chip Bok depicted a blood-stained, empty chair under a “Prove Me Wrong” banner with a “Turning Point USA” sign pointing to the chair. Suffolk County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Garcia slammed the cartoon, published in the Long Island-area paper, as “vile.” “By publishing a vile cartoon about the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, the paper has mocked tragedy, stoked division, and poured gasoline on the flames of political violence,” Garcia said in a statement to the New York Post. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman blasted the “unconscionable cartoon” as “over the top despicable.” Since then, Newsday removed the image, posted an apology on social media, and published a longer statement on their website. “We deeply regret this mistake and sincerely apologize to the family of Charlie Kirk and to all,” the statement read.

Read it at Mediaite

2
Veteran Journalist Dies After 23-Year Battle With Cancer
TRUSTED AND RESPECTED
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.15.25 2:09PM EDT 
Picture of Beverly Thomson on a red carpet.
George Pimentel/Beverly Thomson/WireImage

Veteran Canadian journalist and CTV News Anchor, Beverly Thomson, has died of cancer at 61, after fighting the disease for 23 years. Thomson died on Sunday morning, surrounded by her loved ones, CTV reports. Thomson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002. After her diagnosis, she became an outspoken advocate for cancer research and successfully led fundraisers for breast cancer. She was regarded with great respect for her more than 30-year career and became one of the most recognized broadcasters in Canada. Thomson earned her job at CTV when the network’s vice president told her she had to fill in for the regular anchor nine minutes before the broadcast started. She performed brilliantly, securing her job as a weekend anchor at CTV News. She gained recognition from her interviews with high-profile politicians, international figures, and celebrities. Some of her most notable interviews were with Celine Dion, Shania Twain, and Donald Trump. Thomson was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada in October last year and the Order of Canada in 2019 for her remarkable career.

Read it at Daily Mail

3

Ted Cruz Shares Video of Himself ‘Erasing Evil’ Charlie Kirk Graffiti

HARD AT WORK
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 09.15.25 2:37PM EDT 
Published 09.15.25 2:04PM EDT 
Ted Cruz
X

Sen. Ted Cruz really wants you to know how he spent his weekend. The GOP lawmaker shared photos and videos of himself Sunday painting over freeway graffiti in Houston that read “F*** Charlie Kirk.” Kirk, a conservative activist, was shot and killed during a campus event in Utah on Wednesday. “Erasing evil,” Cruz captioned a video showing himself armed with a roller and white paint. In another post on X, Cruz said the Texas Department of Transportation had been notified and would also assist in removing the graffiti. “Some deranged b-----d put this graffiti on the 59 freeway in Houston,” he wrote. “TXDOT has been notified & I’m sure sure they will remove it expeditiously. But, in the meantime, Texans don’t have to look at this hateful garbage anymore.“ The videos, which have racked up over 3 million views on X, were mocked by some social media users. “The form of a man who’s never had a hard job in his life,” independent journalist Talia Jane quipped in a post that drew thousands of likes.

Read it at CBS News Texas

4
MLB Reporter Speaks Out About Viral ‘Death Glare’ to Cameraman
EVIL EYE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.15.25 2:16PM EDT 
Published 09.15.25 2:15PM EDT 
MLB Presenter Under Fire For Giving Cameraman Death Stare
MLB Presenter Under Fire For Giving Cameraman Death Stare X

Fox Sports’ MLB field reporter Ken Rosenthal addressed a viral moment in which he appeared to glare at a cameraman after a collision. Video footage emerged of Rosenthal getting knocked backwards while interviewing Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Andruw Monasterio on Sunday, sending him tumbling into a nearby photographer and knocking him off his feet. But rather than help the photographer up, Rosenthal was instead caught flashing the cameraman a dirty look before turning his back on him and returning to the interview. Fans were aghast at the reporter’s “death stare” and tore into him for his perceived callousness, but during an appearance on Monday night’s Foul Territory, Rosenthal set the record straight. “I must admit, when I looked at the video, I was surprised at how upset I appeared. I was more confused than anything,” he explained. Rosenthal said he couldn’t immediately offer the cameraman, Scott Paulus, his support as he was still broadcasting live, but as soon as the cameras stopped rolling, he rushed over to apologize “profusely” to him and said he felt “awful” about the incident.

5
Renowned California Chef Arrested for Robbing Three Banks in One Day
HE’S COOKED
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.15.25 1:58PM EDT 
Published 09.15.25 1:46PM EDT 
Valentino Luchin
Instagram/Google Maps/SFPD

A renowned California chef was arrested for allegedly robbing three banks in one day in San Francisco. Valentino Luchin, 62, the former executive chef at the popular Italian restaurant Rose Pistola, admitted to the robbery spree in a jailhouse interview with the East Bay Times. “I thought it was a good plan, but it was not,” he said. Police said the rampage began Wednesday afternoon when Luchin, dressed in a hoodie, dark shades, and white gloves, passed handwritten notes to bank tellers demanding money. He carried a weapon that was later determined to be a BB gun. “It was a fake gun,” he told the paper. “I don’t even know how to load a real gun.” The first heist took place near Grand Avenue in Chinatown around noon, when a frightened teller complied with his demand and handed over a bag of cash. Luchin was quickly tied to two more robberies in San Francisco’s Central District later that day, police said. Officers tracked him down within hours and booked him into the San Francisco County Jail on three counts of bank robbery.

Read it at New York Post

6
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Engaged After 5 Years of Dating
HAPPY PLACE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.15.25 12:07PM EDT 
Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Country music singer Reba McEntire appeared to confirm her engagement to her Happy’s Place co-star Rex Linn while the pair attended the Primetime Emmys on Sunday. McEntire and Linn were walking the red carpet in L.A. when they spoke to an E! News reporter who referred to them as fiancés. The “I’m a Survivor” singer had a coy response, saying, “We’re having a blast on Happy’s Place and so glad to be here tonight.” A representative confirmed the engagement to USA Today, while a source told People: It happened a few months ago and they are very happy.” The couple was in attendance at the 77th Primetime Emmys for McEntire’s performance of the Golden Girls theme to mark its 40th anniversary. Despite first meeting in the 1990s, they began dating in 2020, reconnecting during the pandemic while working on Young Sheldon. Speaking to Fox News in May, McEntire said: “He’s a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns, we love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry.”

Read it at E! News

7
Damning Poll Sends Stark Message to Trump From Key Group of Voters
NO BUENO!
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.15.25 9:15AM EDT 
US President Donald Trump attends the men's singles final tennis match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner on the last day of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s approval is sinking among Latino voters, a bloc Republicans are counting on to maintain control of the House next year, according to a new poll. The research, obtained by Politico and commissioned by the liberal-leaning Latino voter group Somos Votantes, shows that Trump’s favorability is underwater by 20 points with Latino voters. Among Latino men, favorability slid from 52 percent in May to 47 percent in September. Support among young Latino voters—once a pillar of Trump’s 2024 base—plunged to 33 percent from 43 percent over the same period. “What began earlier this year with independents and women has really intensified and spread to basically every demographic subset of the Latino electorate, including groups that once leaned toward him like Latino men,” said Melissa Morales, president of Somos Votantes. “This won’t automatically translate to support for Democrats, but there is a huge opportunity to turn what was a liability into a positive,” she said. “There is an opportunity here for Democrats to show an alternative.” Just 36 percent of Latino voters gave Trump good marks on the economy, with only 25 percent of independents approving.

Read it at Politico

8
‘Tinder Swindler’ Suspect Arrested at Airport on Interpol Red Notice
SWIPING LEFT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 09.15.25 11:29AM EDT 
Published 09.15.25 11:20AM EDT 
GettyImages-1153322675_pz5bzk
Getty

Notorious “Tinder Swindler” Simon Leviev has been arrested in the former Soviet republic of Georgia. Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Yehuda Hayut, was taken into custody at Batumi International Airport on the Black Sea, according to Georgian officials and his attorney. The Georgian Interior Ministry said Leviev was detained on an Interpol Red Notice after crossing into the country. A lawyer for Leviev said it was unclear why he had been held. “I spoke with him this morning after he was detained, but we don’t yet understand the reason. He has been traveling freely around the world,” the attorney told Israeli outlet Walla. Leviev became infamous after the 2022 Netflix documentary Tinder Swindler detailed how he lured women on the dating app by pretending to be the son of Russian diamond tycoon Lev Leviev, flaunting private jets and luxury hotels. He convinced victims to send him vast sums of money, often claiming he was in danger. The film alleged Leviev swindled $10 million from at least a dozen women worldwide. He was banned from major dating platforms after its release.

Read it at New York Post

9
2 Arrested After Incendiary Device Found Under News Vehicle Following Charlie Kirk Killing
CLOSE CALL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.15.25 10:13AM EDT 
The U.S. flag flies at half staff at the Utah state Capitol following the shooting death of political activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.
The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Two men in Utah have been arrested after an “incendiary” device was found under a news vehicle, officials say. The device was allegedly placed in Salt Lake City on Friday as media crews filled the state capital to cover the killing of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday. FOX 13, a Fox News affiliate based in Salt Lake City which says it was the target of the device, cited officials who claimed the device was lit but then “failed to function.” Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, were arrested while the FBI searched a home in Magna, Salt Lake County. During the search, the suspects allegedly told investigators that “two hoax weapons of mass destruction” that authorities discovered were “real,” according to an arrest report cited by FOX 13. The home and others nearby were evacuated. The network reported that officials also “observed additional contraband and evidence of crimes outside the scope of the original warrant” relating to the device under the vehicle. The pair now face charges including threat of terrorism, possessing weapons of mass destruction, and possessing explosive devices.

Read it at FOX 13

10
Country Singer and Netflix Star Split After Three Years
SHOCK SPLIT
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.15.25 9:46AM EDT 
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: (L-R) Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend NETFLIX TUDUM 2025: THE LIVE EVENT at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Unique Nicole/Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Netflix

Grammy-nominated country singer Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes have broken up after three years. “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens,” a close source told People exclusively. Just last week, the Netflix star posted a birthday tribute on Instagram for Ballerini, writing “although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, id say I’m lookin forward to more of this. happy birthday my love.” Ballerini and Stokes, both 32, sparked dating rumors back in Jan. 2023, and officially went public with their relationship in April 2023 when they appeared on the CMT Awards red carpet together. Stokes told People in September that he never went “more than three weeks” without seeing his girlfriend. “If we need to make the effort to show up when one’s across the country, we do it,” he said. “The amount of effort that we put into our careers, we should be doubling that in our personal lives.” Ballerini also shared her perspective on dating earlier this year with the outlet. “I look at love really practically now, and somehow it’s my favorite version of it,” she said.

Read it at People

