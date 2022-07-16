Ted Cruz: SCOTUS ‘Clearly Wrong’ to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appears to back Justice Clarence Thomas’ argument that gay marriage should be next in line after the reversal of Roe v. Wade. In his Verdict+ podcast, Cruz addressed his stance on Obergefell v. Hodges, saying the Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” in its landmark 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage across the U.S. “Obergefell, like Roe v. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history,” Cruz said. “We saw states before Obergefell—some states were moving to allow gay marriage, other states were moving to allow civil partnerships....In Obergefell the Court said, ‘no, we know better than you,’ and now every state must sanction and permit gay marriage.” Cruz has long been critical about the decision, Newsweek reported, even agreeing in 2016 to make his opposition to it “front and center” in his unsuccessful GOP presidential bid.