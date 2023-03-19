Ted Cruz Tries to Ratf*ck Stanford Law Students Who Protested Judge

Read it at The Hill
Sen. Ted Cruz is so annoyed that Stanford Law School students disrupted a speech by a Trump-appointed federal judge that he is trying to derail their future careers. The Hill reports that Cruz (R-TX) wrote to the Texas State Bar and suggested the students might not be “fit to practice law” in the Lone Star State. “The idea that these future lawyers would find it acceptable to harass and insult a sitting judge boggles the mind,” Cruz wrote. Stanford officials have apologized to appellate judge Kyle Duncan for the noisy protest, which they said violated campus principles of free speech.