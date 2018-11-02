Ted Cruz Tweets Baseless Accusation That Beto O’Rourke Illegally Funded Migrant Caravan

Just days before the midterm election, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is ramping up his campaign rhetoric, accusing his opponent, Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), of using campaign funds to illegally fund the migrant caravan. “Two basic Qs every reporter should ask Beto today: (1) should the ‘caravan’ be allowed to cross illegally into Texas? (Beto refuses to answer.) And (2) did your campaign dollars illegally fund their doing so?” Cruz wrote Thursday, retweeting an article from the conservative political blog, RedState. The article slams O’Rourke for being “oddly quiet” about the caravan while Cruz has made it a major topic in his campaign. O’Rourke has not publicly responded to Cruz’s accusation, but did share a video in which he denounces the anti-immigrant rhetoric about migrant asylum seekers trekking on foot towards the U.S. border.
