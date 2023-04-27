Ted Cruz Tapes Will Be Given to Feds Probing Jan. 6: Report
HAND ‘EM OVER
Audio tapes recorded by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg that show Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) allegedly scheming to steal the 2020 presidential election will be handed over to the Justice Department as it investigates the circumstances surrounding former President Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the results. Grossberg’s attorney, Gerry Filippatos, told CNN on Wednesday that federal investigators reached out several weeks ago, after they began publicizing the existence of the tapes. “We’re in the process of negotiating a targeted subpoena for Abby’s electronic data, so they can have what they want,” he said. He added that she remains committed to cooperating fully with the federal probe. Jack Smith, the special counsel looking into Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, is also reportedly interested in the tapes, according to an interview Filippatos gave to MSNBC on Tuesday. In the recordings, Cruz can be heard speaking to Fox host Maria Bartiromo about establishing a commission to investigate election fraud claims and ultimately “decide” who the victor was.