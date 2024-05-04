Comedysubvertical orientation badge

Ted Cruz Is Not Pleased With Comedian Tom Segura’s ‘Motherf*cker’ Story

‘COMPLETE FICTION’

Cruz said the story about one of Segura’s neighbors who happens to be a U.S. senator is totally not true.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has seen that viral stand-up bit about him, and he’s not laughing.

On the most recent episode of Meghan McCain’s podcast ‘Citizen McCain,’ the Republican Senator from Texas got the opportunity to respond to a hilarious story from Tom Segura’s latest Netflix special Sledgehammer, where the stand-up comedian says Cruz is his neighbor and that the U.S. senator once asked him about the origin of the word “motherfucker” when he saw Segura walking in front of his house.

Segura claimed the politician later reappeared outside his house and apologized for their awkward encounter, before once again pontificating on the origins of the curse word.

Meghan McCain raised the unsavory story as a topic of conversation during her recent interview of Cruz.

“Yeah, it’s complete fiction. It’s utterly made up,” Cruz responded. “I’ve never met the guy. I’ve sadly watched it on Twitter. It is twisted and deranged, and it’s complete fiction, which, of course, means every lefty believes it’s true because it’s horrible about me. And he just made it up and got some laughs from lefties who hate me.”

“Okay. I didn’t think it sounded like you,” McCain said.

