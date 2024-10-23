Cheat Sheet
SJP Turns Off Comments as She Reveals Presidential Endorsement
‘JOY, OPTIMISM AND PRIDE’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Published 10.23.24 1:38PM EDT 
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 21, 2024 in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker made a “Sex and the City” reference in her endorsement. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker has announced that she is supporting Kamala Harris for president, citing her “love” of her country and a laundry list of issues that are at stake in the election. In an Instagram post Wednesday, the actress rattled off all of the reasons that she’s backing Harris: “Our public schools, books, common sense gun laws, a living wage, opportunity, women, voting rights, the Dreamers, arts and culture, my mother and senior citizens, the climate, hope, friends and loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community, freedom, science, affordable healthcare, dignity,” and more. Parker, who previously endorsed Hillary Clinton for president against Trump, included a photo of her hanging a Harris-Walz sign in her window to mark the occasion. She even made a nod to her long-running TV role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, and in the recent revival And Just Like That, with her endorsement. “For a certain childless cat lady I play on TV,” she wrote. “With an abundance of joy, optimism and pride, I am voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.” Parker’s post garnered over 162,000 likes in three hours, and the comments were turned off.

Read it at Instagram

2
Ted Danson Apologizes to ‘Cheers’ Co-Star for 30-Year Silence
DRINKING BUDDIES AGAIN?
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.23.24 3:25PM EDT 
Ted Danson and Kelsey Grammer.
Ted Danson apologized to Kelsey Grammer for a decades-long estrangement. Collage by the Daily Beast/Reuters

Ted Danson is making amends with fellow Cheers co-star Kelsey Grammer after an argument three decades ago left their relationship strained. On the latest episode of Danson’s podcast, which featured Grammer as a special guest, the actor who played bartender Sam Malone took accountability for the rift that drove the two apart while they were both on the beloved sitcom, from 1984 to 1993. Danson, without going into details, recalled “getting angry” at Grammer on one occasion. “It’s stuck in both of our memories. But I feel like I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer and I feel like it’s my bad, my doing,” Danson said. “I apologize to you. And [to] me that I sat back… I really do apologize.” Grammer thanked Danson for his apology and said, “My love for you has always been as easy as the day… as easy as the sunrise.” Grammer, whose character Frasier Crane was introduced in Cheers’ third season, also starred in the show’s hit spin-off, Frasier—which was rebooted for two seasons in 2023. Grammer has faced criticism for his political support of former President Donald Trump, the current GOP nominee.

Read it at CNN

3
Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband Blames Diddy for Their Divorce
ROMANTIC RIVAL
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.23.24 11:29AM EDT 
Published 10.23.24 11:25AM EDT 
Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California Barry King/WireImage

One of Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husbands said he believes that Sean “Diddy” Combs was partially responsible for his divorce from the singer. Actor Ojani Noa said that Lopez was working closely with Diddy in New York on her first album, “On The 6,″ around the end of his marriage, which lasted from 1997 to 1998. “Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault,” he told Despierta América last week. Meanwhile, Noa was in Los Angeles working at his restaurant. “There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started,” he said. Lopez and Diddy got together after the demise of their relationship, stepping out as a couple in 1999. Later in the interview, Noa alleged that his divorce cost him job opportunities. “I would ask Jennifer, ‘What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work?’” Diddy was arrested on Sept. 16 and has been charged with sex trafficking, sexual assault and rape. Lopez, who has been married four times, has not addressed the allegations against the mogul.

Read it at Page Six

4
Mom Says AI Chatbot Drove Her Teen Son to Suicide
‘MORE IN LOVE WITH HER’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Published 10.23.24 3:22PM EDT 
Sewell Setzer III
Sewell Setzer III US District Court

A Florida woman is grieving after she said her 14-year-old son’s love for a chatbot led him to die by suicide. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Orlando mom Megan Garcia alleged that her son carried on an intense relationship with a chatbot named after Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen, powered by Character.AI. Her son, Sewell Setzer III, referred to the chatbot as “Dany.” In the months leading up to his death, Setzer’s parents noticed him retreating from the world and becoming more engrossed in his phone, according to the lawsuit. His grades and extracurricular activities began to suffer. “I like staying in my room so much because I start to detach from this ‘reality,’” Setzer reportedly wrote in his journal one day. “I also feel more at peace, more connected with Dany and much more in love with her, and just happier.” Garcia accused Character.AI founders Noam Shazeer and Daniel de Freitas of targeting kids with “hypersexualized” and ”frighteningly realistic experiences.” In one incident, Setzer allegedly contacted the chatbot from his mother’s device, after having his own phone taken away, and promised to “come home” to Dany. To which the bot responded to come home “as soon as possible.” The app includes a disclaimer at the bottom of all the chats that reads, “Remember: Everything Characters say is made up!” In a statement, a spokesperson for Character.AI said the company was “heartbroken by the tragic loss” and “want to express our deepest condolences to the family.” They added, “As a company, we take the safety of our users very seriously.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at The New York Times

5
Liam Neeson, 72, Teases Retirement: ‘It Has to Stop’
‘CAN’T FOOL AUDIENCES’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 10.23.24 4:11PM EDT 
Published 10.23.24 4:08PM EDT 
Liam Neeson
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 5: Liam Neeson attends Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial To The Holocaust Generation To Generation Gala Dinner at Museum of Jewish Heritage on December 5, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Liam Neeson, star of the uber-successful Taken trilogy, told People his time as an action star is likely coming to an end “maybe the end of next year.” Since taking on the role of former CIA officer Bryan Mills in 2008’s action-packed revenge film Taken, he’s become known for action roles ever since, like Cold Pursuit, Run All Night, and Non-Stop, among others. Now, he says, he’s putting an end date on roles like these. “I’m 72—it has to stop at some stage,” he told People. “You can’t fool audiences.” Neeson told the magazine he does his own fight scenes for the most part, except for the most “intricate” stunt work, which he entrusts to his longtime stunt coordinator Mark Vanselow. At a certain point, Neeson said, Vanselow may have to do more of the work as he ages—and that’s something he’s not up for. “I don’t want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me.” So at some point in 2025, he said, “I think that’s it.”

Read it at People

6
Vladimir Putin Left Awkwardly Waiting by Chinese President Xi Jinping
TWIDDLING HIS THUMBS
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.23.24 2:02PM EDT 
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.
Xi Jinping left Vladimir Putin waiting at an important summit. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin awkwardly stood alone and waited, on camera, for his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to arrive for a photo-op at a BRICS summit hosted in Putin’s own country. After arriving to a Xi-less room, Putin shuffled his feet in front of the Chinese and Russian flags for a few painful seconds until the other world leader showed up, whereupon Putin broke into a smile and shook his hand. Putin intended for the five-country summit in Kazan to be an opportunity to show the world that the West’s efforts to isolate Russia over its war with Ukraine had failed. The embarrassing moment, however, undercuts some of his bravado—and it’s not the first time another world leader has left Putin twiddling his thumbs. Last year, he tidied up pens and papers on a table as he waited to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the Russia-Africa summit. And in 2022, he waited in front of a room full of reporters for almost a minute before he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Tim Walz Says Donald Trump’s Hitler Comments Make Him ‘Sick as Hell’
‘GUARDRAILS ARE GONE’
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 10.23.24 8:44AM EDT 
Tim Walz says Donald Trump’s Hitler comments make him “sick as hell.”
Tim Walz says Donald Trump’s Hitler comments make him “sick as hell.” Mike Segar/Reuters

Tim Walz is on a tear. Shortly after roasting MAGA billionaire Elon Musk for “skipping like a dips--t“ onstage at Donald Trump’s rallies, the Minnesota governor went after the GOP nominee himself. “Folks, the guardrails are gone. Trump is descending into madness,” Walz said at a Wisconsin campaign event, referring to reports about Trump‘s fascination with fascism. According to The Atlantic’s sources, the former president once said he needed “the kind of generals that Hitler had,” while his former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, confirmed to The New York Times that Trump had indeed told him “Hitler did some good things, too.” According to Kelly, Trump is a far-right “authoritarian” with a great affection for dictators, one in a string of comments from former Trump advisers highlighting their ex-boss’ extremism. “Don’t be the frog in the boiling water and think this is OK,” Walz said. “As a 24-year veteran of our military, that makes me sick as hell. And it should make you sick, too.”

Read it at CNN

8
American Airlines Hit With $50M Fine for Passenger Mistreatment
'UNDIGNIFIED'
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.23.24 1:24PM EDT 
Published 10.23.24 1:21PM EDT 
American Airlines passenger jets are lined up on the gates at Washingtons Reagan National Airport on February 10, 2024, in Arlington, VA.
J. David Ake/Getty Images

American Airlines has been fined $50 million for mistreatment of passengers with disabilities, the Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said on a call with reporters that American Airlines “provided unsafe and undignified physical assistance to passengers on a number of occasions that, at times, resulted in injuries” between 2019 and 2023. The fine is the largest ever levied by the department related to misconduct regarding disabled passengers. Buttigieg said that while their investigation uncovered wrongdoing by other airlines as well, “American Airlines appear to be one of the worst offenders.” American Airlines said in a statement that it has invested $175 million into “service, infrastructure and training to improve the travel experience” for customers using mobility aids, and that its mishandled scooter and wheelchair reports have declined by 20% since 2022. The DoT told NBC News that American Airlines consistently had the second-highest mishandling rate from 2019 to 2023.

Read it at NBC News

9
Nicole Kidman Got Orgasm ‘Burnout’ From Filming ‘Babygirl’
‘TURNED ON’
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.23.24 11:10AM EDT 
Published 10.23.24 10:55AM EDT 
Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters
The Oscar winner is getting rave reviews for her portrayal of a high-powered CEO exploring a BDSM kink with an intern. Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Actress Nicole Kidman got “burned out” from all the orgasms she was performing on the set of erotic thriller Babygirl, the Oscar winner told The Sun. “There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration,” she said of shooting the film’s graphic sex scenes. “There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm anymore. Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life!’” The 57-year-old says she’s “over it” now, but at the time it was “almost like a burnout.” Kidman has been getting rave reviews for her portrayal of Romy, a high-powered CEO at a robotics company who begins exploring a latent BDSM kink during an affair with an intern. The Hollywood veteran has done her plenty of sex scenes over her decades-long career—including the orgy scene in Eyes Wide Shut. But even by those standards, her performance in Babygirl is being hailed as no-holds-barred. Kidman filed the sex scenes with Harris Dickinson, who plays the intern, and Antonio Banderas, who plays her husband. “I read the script and I thought it was funny,” Kidman told The Sun. “But I also was turned on by it. I was also sort of hypnotized.”

Read it at The Sun

10
Trump’s McDonald’s Gets Yelp Reviews Turned Off After Getting Hammered
NOT LOVIN’ IT
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.23.24 1:39PM EDT 
Donald Trump got mixed reviews for his shift at McDonald’s.
Donald Trump got mixed reviews for his shift at McDonald’s. Pool/Pool/Getty Images

The McDonald’s in Pennsylvania where Donald Trump worked has been the target of fake Yelp reviews following the former president’s photo-op on Sunday. Trump manned the fry cooker at the Feasterville, Pennsylvania, location as part of an attack against Kamala Harris, who he claims never worked at the restaurant. Harris said on the campaign trail that she worked at McDonald’s one summer in college. Many reviewers left negative comments. “There was some sort of orange goo dripped on our fries. The incoherent old guy working the window was slurring his words and refused to give us our change. He said he already gave it to me, but I could see it sticking out of his pocket,” a reviewer said. Some criticized how the franchise owner allowed the location to be shut down for Trump’s stunt. “Closed? Why? For a photo op? I thought you were bipartisan. Very disappointed. And not customer friendly at all,” one reviewer wrote. Trump supporters left their own reviews. “Amazing service! Thank you to the fry cook! My fries were fresh and hot! He even fixed the McFlurry machine! 10/10,” one read. In response, Yelp temporarily disabled the review function to “work to investigate whether the content you see here reflects actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events.”

Read it at The Independent

