GOP House Candidate Yanks Facebook Post Calling Prophet Mohamed a Pedophile, Says Report
A Republican running for a competitive House seat in California has reportedly deleted a string of social media posts, including one that described Islamic prophet Muhammad as a pedophile. Politico reports that the deleted posts from Ted Howze’s Twitter and Facebook feeds range from January 2017 to March 2018. As well as the post about Muhammad, there were others mocking Parkland high school shooting survivor David Hogg, another accusing Hillary Clinton of being responsible for the murder of former DNC staffer Seth Rich, and a third accusing Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) of “hitting the crack pipe too hard.” Howze’s Twitter account also responded to a tweet about DACA Dreamers with the hashtag “#DeportThemAll.” In a statement, Howze didn’t deny that the posts were sent by his accounts but insisted he didn’t write them. Howze was previously endorsed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.