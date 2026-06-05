‘Ted Lasso’ Star Dies After Health Battle

A star of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso has died suddenly at age 72. Anthony Head, who played the show’s evil-but-charming rival football club owner, Rupert Mannion, died from complications of pneumonia, his family has announced. Head, a native Londoner, also starred in the hit supernatural teen show Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the late 1990s and on the sketch comedy series Little Britain. Head’s Ted Lasso co-star Brett Goldstein was among the first to post a tribute after his daughters said that he died peacefully while surrounded by his family in a statement sent to the BBC. “Anthony Head was a brilliant actor who played the worst person in the world, which was an incredible skill because he was the best person,” Goldstein wrote on Instagram. “Infinitely charming and kind and fun and a joy. He will be sorely missed.” Head’s daughters, Emily and Daisy, said that their dad’s “legacy will live on.”