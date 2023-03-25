Ted Nugent Calls Zelensky a ‘Homosexual Weirdo’ in Trump Rally Tirade
OFF THE RAILS
Whether he’s bringing Soundcloud rapper Lil Pump onstage or starting a superspreader event at the height of the pandemic, Donald Trump is used to making the bizarre and disturbing a central part of his unruly rallies. Yet even by Trump standards, rocker Ted Nugent’s tirade at the former president’s rally in Waco, Texas, on Saturday was absolutely bonkers. The rant touched on everything from abortion to U.S. military aid to Ukraine, with Nugent inexplicably calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “homosexual weirdo” and screeching, “I want my money back!” Noticeably slurring his words, Nugent gave the crowd “an idea” that he told them they might want to write down, saying, “Men don’t give me my rights, God gives me my rights.” Nugent then proceeded to discordantly strum his guitar as he called for a “moment of silence for the political prisoners in the gulags of Washington, D.C., because of jack-booted thugs in our own government.” Whew!