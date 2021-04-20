Ted Nugent Catches Coronavirus After Year of Telling Us the Pandemic Is All Fake

Read it at NME
Ted Nugent—the right-wing singer who’s spent the past year boring on about his ridiculous coronavirus and anti-vaccine conspiracy theories—has announced that he’s fallen badly sick with COVID-19. Since the pandemic began last year, Nugent has described it as a “scam,” ridiculed mask-wearers as “sheep,” and proudly announced that he would never take a coronavirus vaccine. But he changed his tune in a Facebook live on Monday when he complained to viewers: “I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying. Just a clusterfuck. I was tested positive today. I got the Chinese shit. I’ve got a stuffed up head, body aches. My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days.”