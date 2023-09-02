Ted Nugent Defends Carlos Santana, Alice Cooper’s Anti-Trans Rants
‘ADMITTED THE TRUTH’
Pro-Trump rocker Ted Nugent, known for his outspoken right-wing views, has defended musicians Carlos Santana and Alice Cooper, who both came under fire recently for going on anti-trans rants. “Well, I, number one, love both of the gentlemen madly,” Nugent said Friday on his YouTube show, The Nightly Nuge. “The point being [is that] Alice Cooper finally stepped up and admitted the truth: That there’s only men and women, which I’ve been saying on stage.” In an August Stereogum interview, Cooper said being transgender was “a fad” and claimed men could just waltz into women’s bathrooms saying they “just feel like I’m a woman today” and “have the time of his life in there.” The month before, Carlos Santana went on a strange anti-trans and pro-Dave Chapelle tirade but later apologized and acknowledged his comments were “insensitive.” On his show, Nugent praised both men, calling Santana a “dedicated, loving, peaceful man” who “showed courage recently when he acknowledged that we have to acknowledge there's only men and women.”