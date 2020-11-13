CHEAT SHEET
Lawyer Who Won Bush v. Gore Says 2020 Election ‘Is Over’
The lawyer who represented former President George W. Bush in the aftermath of the 2000 presidential election said Thursday that the 2020 election “is over,” despite continuing false claims from President Donald Trump that he won and that voter fraud was widespread. Ted Olson, a former U.S. solicitor general, said during a Federalist Society panel, “I do believe the election is over, we do have a new president.” Former Vice President Joe Biden remains the projected winner of the election as vote counts continue, but Trump has refused to concede. Olson successfully argued for Bush against former Vice President Al Gore in the Supreme Court case Bush v. Gore over the disputed Florida recount in 2000.