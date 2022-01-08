Connecticut High School Hockey Player Dead After Horrific Clash on the Ice

Read it at Hartford Courant
Police in Greenwich, Connecticut, said Friday that a junior varsity hockey was fatally injured during a game Thursday when another player collided with his neck. St. Luke’s of New Canaan was playing Brunswick School in Greenwich when Teddy Balkind of St. Luke’s fell to the ice. Another player was skating nearby and was unable to stop when he collided with Balkind, officials said. He was cut in the neck and rushed to a hospital where he died. The heads of both schools expressed their shock and heartbreak, as did several high-profile hockey players and the National Hockey League, which called Balkind “a member of the hockey family lost too soon.”