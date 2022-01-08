CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Connecticut High School Hockey Player Dead After Horrific Clash on the Ice

    ‘PRECIOUS YOUNG MAN’

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Twitter/Greenwich Varsity Hockey

    Police in Greenwich, Connecticut, said Friday that a junior varsity hockey was fatally injured during a game Thursday when another player collided with his neck. St. Luke’s of New Canaan was playing Brunswick School in Greenwich when Teddy Balkind of St. Luke’s fell to the ice. Another player was skating nearby and was unable to stop when he collided with Balkind, officials said. He was cut in the neck and rushed to a hospital where he died. The heads of both schools expressed their shock and heartbreak, as did several high-profile hockey players and the National Hockey League, which called Balkind “a member of the hockey family lost too soon.”

    Read it at Hartford Courant