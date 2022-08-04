Teen Accused of Shooting Gaga’s Dog Walker Recaptured After Four Months
BACK BEHIND BARS
One of the suspects accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her two dogs has been caught months after being mistakenly released from custody. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed James Howard Jackson was apprehended “without incident” following a search warrant on Apricot Drive in the city of Palmdale. The sheriff’s department said it worked alongside Major Crimes Bureau investigators, along with the United States Marshal Service, on an “extensive search” for the 19-year-old who was wanted for attempted murder after allegedly shooting Ryan Fischer in Hollywood. Jackson then allegedly robbed Fischer of Gaga’s two French bulldogs. They were subsequently returned days later. Jackson was “erroneously released” from incarceration on April 6 “due to a clerical error,” according to an official statement, leaving Jackson on the run for four months. The capture comes hours after a California court sentenced one of the three men charged in the armed robbery, Jaylin Keyshawn White, to four years in prison.