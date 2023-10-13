Teen Arrested in Morgan State Shooting, Police Searching for Second Suspect
‘PEACE AND JUSTICE’
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Washington, D.C. for attempted murder in the Oct. 3 Morgan State University mass shooting that wounded five people, including four students, during homecoming celebrations. According to WBAL-TV, Baltimore police also announced that they are searching for a second suspect in relation to the incident after detectives issued an attempted murder warrant for Jovan Williams, 18. In a Friday statement, Richard Worley, the BPD commissioner, said that Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. He continued, “While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city.” In a news conference last week, Worley had mentioned that the five injured bystanders were thought to be “unintended targets” in “a dispute between two smaller groups.” They were all hospitalized with non-threatening injuries, according to campus police.