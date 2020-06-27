Teen Brought COVID-19 From Florida to NY, Infected Fellow Grads

Read it at Daily News
A teenager who traveled from Florida to New York to attend his graduation brought coronavirus with him and infected at least four classmates. That’s according to New York health officials who are now recommending anyone who attended last week’s event at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua quarantine until July 5. While New York’s COVID-19 cases have plummeted in recent weeks, Florida is setting records for new infections—with 9,500 reported in just one day. The graduation was supposed to be a drive-in event but the New York Daily News reports that seniors were mingling without face masks.