Teen Charged in Florida Over Viral Baby Alligator Abuse Clip
TWISTED
Wildlife officials in Florida filed a criminal charge against a teenager seen in a viral video that depicted an adolescent drinking a Twisted Tea with a baby alligator latched onto the can. After seeing the footage, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigated and one of the boys in the video was charged for taking the reptile without a permit, according to WFLA. “The lack of respect and responsibility shown toward this animal was disappointing to see,” the FWC said in a statement, adding that the charge “serves as a strong reminder of the consequences of such behavior.” Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation President Vernon Yates said of the teens in the clip: “There’s got to be something better they could be doing with their time besides tormenting some poor little alligator.”