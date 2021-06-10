Teen Couple Joked About Dad’s Killing: ‘Day 3 After Murdering Someone’

A 16-year-old and her 18-year-old boyfriend allegedly stabbed her father to death in April and made vlogs in the aftermath, according to cellphone video presented to a Nevada grand jury this week.

“Welcome back to our YouTube channel… Day 3 after murdering somebody…” Aaron Guerrero says to the camera in one clip, CBS 8 News Now reports.

“Whoa, don’t put that on camera,” replies Sierra Halseth, laughing. The two appear to be lying in a tent.

“It was worth it,” says Guerrero. They did not post the video online.

Halseth and Guerrero are charged with murdering Daniel Halseth, 45, and burning down the Halseths’ home, located at the edge of a golf course in West Las Vegas. The blaze incinerated nearly all of the father’s body. The daughter and Guerrero each face counts of conspiracy to commit murder, murder with a deadly weapon, first degree arson, fraudulent use of credit cards, conspiracy to commit robbery, and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Surveillance footage from Home Depot and WinCo shows the couple purchasing bleach, a saw, and lighter fluid, according to CBS 8. Credit and debit card receipts match the purchases.

According to an arrest report, Halseth and Guerrero dated for nearly seven months before their parents agreed they should not be together. The two had discussed running away prior to the killing, and after the murder and fire they fled to Salt Lake City.

When police arrested Halseth and Guerrero in Utah, they found a bloody rug in the teenagers’ trunk. The pair was extradited to Clark County, Nevada, where they were denied bail.