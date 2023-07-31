Teen Cycling Champ Magnus White Killed While Training for Championship

A 17-year-old cycling star was hit and killed by a vehicle in Colorado while training for upcoming championships. Magnus White “was taken from us while doing what he loved most, riding his bike,” a friend of the family wrote in a GoFundMe appeal after the weekend accident. The teen began biking when he was 8 and won the USA cyclocross national championship in 2021. He raced in the UCI cyclocross world championship in 2022 and 2023 and was scheduled to race in the UCI mountain bike world championships on August 10. He was training for the junior Mountain Bike World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, when he was killed.