Snowmobiling Teen Dies After Triggering Alaskan Avalanche

George Clooney has said on screen romance is dead for him because, at 63, he can’t compete with younger leading men. Speaking to 60 Minutes Sunday, the Hollywood legend said he’s not going to take parts in “romantic films anymore.” He said: “Look, I’m 63-years-old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore.” That means Ticket to Paradise, the 2022 romantic comedy co-starring Julia Roberts, was the actor’s last fairy-tale. Clooney has held People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title twice, in 1997 and 2006. This period was “a big time” for him in terms of making movies, he said. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, didn’t like Clooney’s appearance on 60 Minutes, but not because he won’t take loved-up roles anymore. On Truth Social, he criticized the actor for his political views. “Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit,” Trump wrote. He added that the star “fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election,” before “dumping” him and then backing Kamala Harris “only to soon realize that that was not going to work out too well.”
