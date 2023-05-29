Teen Drowns, 5 Pulled From Water at NJ Beach in Weekend Tragedy
HOLIDAY HEARTBREAK
A 15-year-old boy died on Memorial Day weekend after he and others reportedly ventured into a no-swimming area of Sandy Hook Beach in New Jersey. The teen was pulled from the water and rushed to the hospital on Sunday with four others, but couldn’t be resuscitated, the National Park Service said. A fifth swimmer reportedly survived the ordeal unscathed, but officials declined to name those involved and their relationship, only providing the age for the dead teen. An NPS spokesperson said Sandy Hook doesn’t have a lifeguard, and the recreational area’s website says swimming is prohibited at Beach B, where the teen was. Circumstances surrounding the drowning are unclear, but a witness told ABC 7 that the rip current “was so bad” on Sunday she felt it just by dipping her feet in the ocean. Another said first responders were able to emerge with three swimmers right away, but “there was one missing that they couldn’t get.”