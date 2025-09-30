Teen Dubbed Charlie Kirk’s ‘Protégé’ Sparks MAGA Rage

A teen MAGA influencer billed as the next Charlie Kirk is being called out as a “country club” conservative for flaunting his wealth on his college speaking tour.

Brilyn Hollyhand, 19, a close ally of Kirk’s, enraged MAGA supporters when he posted a video from a cream-colored leather seat on a private jet en route to the University of Arkansas.

University of Arkansas, we are on the way now to kick off my 10-stop campus tour!



We’ve already sold two different rooms so we are on the way to the biggest room possible to fit as many students as we can!



See y’all on the ground soon! pic.twitter.com/65yI6Klbcx — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) September 25, 2025

“Brilyn Hollyhand here about 30,000 feet up. We are on the way to Arkansas,” he said in the Sept. 25 video posted to X, where he could be seen wearing what appears to Seiko watch, which can run for more than $1,000.

The MAGA boy wonder’s video added fuel to critics of his claim that his tour, “One Conversation At a Time,” was sponsored by the Kirk-founded non-profit.

🚨 FYI: Turning Point USA is absolutely NOT sponsoring campus tours for young men flying around on private planes—despite claims otherwise



This is such an unnecessary distraction from the ACTUAL campus tour, which honors Charlie



Ignore the grifters.



Here’s the real schedule👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/aA9iN22xkZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 29, 2025

Nick Sortor, a conservative personality who briefly co-hosted Kirk’s show, said Turning Point is “absolutely NOT sponsoring campus tours for young men flying around on private planes.”

Tyler Bowyer, Turning Point’s head of operations, further clarified how the organization does not sponsor Hollyhand’s “distasteful” tour.

No he’s not, TPUSA has thousands of chapters. He just set up to speak to 8 or so local ones and is calling it a tour.



Team is in midst of bigger issues right now and although it has come off as distasteful, usually these things work themselves out. — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) September 28, 2025

“TPUSA has thousands of chapters. He just set up to speak to 8 or so local ones and is calling it a tour,” the executive wrote on Sunday. “Team is in midst of bigger issues right now and although it has come off as distasteful, usually these things work themselves out.”

Bowyer also said in the post on X that the organization does not employ the 19-year-old.

Hollyhand, who first landed an interview with Kirk as a fourth grader in 2018, said he’ll “do what the Lord has given [him] the opportunity to do” in an interview with the New York Post in the wake of Kirk’s Sept. 10 Utah assassination.

Do I need to look into this grifter?



I think now that Con Inc is desperately trying to replace Kirk with whatever this person is pretending to be, we should know everything about him. pic.twitter.com/VBKOO9wQiY — Chief Trumpster (@ChiefTrumpster) September 27, 2025

The 19-year-old was also called out by MAGA social media personality, Chief Trumpster, for being a “grifter.”

The online personality further claimed in another post that Hollyhand’s grandfather donated to a politician who later gave him a youth leadership award, substantiated by information from a database that tracks political donations.

John Merrill received nearly $20K from Doug Hollyhand, Brilyn's grandfather, starting from 2009 all the way up to 2020.



Here are some screenshots from Open Secrets, and the combined chart of the amounts.



A full list of donations can be found on Open Secrets. pic.twitter.com/8RapGRrkI5 — Chief Trumpster (@ChiefTrumpster) September 30, 2025

And it isn’t just MAGA conservatives lambasting Hollyhand’s meteoric rise.

Will Sommer, a former politics reporter for the Daily Beast, called attention to the Alabama family’s wealth in a Substack article, saying it came from “building affordable housing,” which he called “a cardinal sin on the segregationist right.”

“His vibe is very ‘country club’—and we mean that quite literally," Sommer wrote.

So many people hating on a young man simply because he wants to speak up and honor Charlie Kirk.



Why are people so toxic?



Don’t be so jealous of him because he comes from money and you don’t.



You all know you’re only hating on this young man because he comes from money.… https://t.co/ZZuKEmcW2r — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 27, 2025

But right-wing provocateur, Laura Loomer, stuck her neck out in defense of Hollyhand, saying the criticisms of his family’s wealth come from a place of jealousy.

“Don’t be so jealous of him because he comes from money and you don’t,” she wrote.

Hollyhand has since come out claiming that the private jet does not belong to him.

Ok I hear y’all! Lol glad the keyboard warriors are well! Yesterday I went from English class to a campus speech 10 hrs away. A hometown friend offered to help get me there because I couldn’t afford it. I’ll keep showing up to do the hard work on campuses and I hope y’all do too! https://t.co/oVui0C9mOT — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) September 27, 2025