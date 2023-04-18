CHEAT SHEET
Teen Gets Trapped in Claw Machine—and Banned From North Carolina Amusement Park
A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine Sunday at a North Carolina amusement park. According to Courtney C. McGarry Weber, a spokesperson for the Carowinds park just south of Charlotte, the boy climbed inside the Cosmic XL Bonus Game in an attempt to steal one of the plush prizes. Park officials were alerted just before 2 p.m. Sunday that he was stuck inside, prompting a response team to have to unlock the machine to free him. The boy was released to his guardian after receiving first aid, but not before suffering severe disciplinary consequences. Weber said that he had been banned from Carowinds for a year. That’s what he gets for trying to cheat.