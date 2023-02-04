Teen Girl Killed by Shark While Swimming With Dolphins in River

Read it at WA Today
A 16-year-old girl was killed by a shark when she jumped into the water to swim with a pod of dolphins in Perth, Australia. Local reports say the teenager was jet-skiing with friends on the Swan River on Saturday afternoon. Acting Fremantle District Inspector Paul Robinson told WA Today that it was the first fatal shark mauling on the river in a century. “It’s an extremely traumatic event for everyone involved and everyone who knew the young girl, so I won’t be going into the extent of the injuries,” he said.