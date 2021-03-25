CHEAT SHEET
Teen Girls, 13 and 15, Charged With Murder in D.C. Carjacking
Two girls, just 13 and 15 years old, were charged with murder after they allegedly tried to carjack an Uber Eats driver with a stun gun, forcing the vehicle to flip and killing the deliveryman. The victim, Mohammad Anwar, 66, “was a hardworking immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to build a better life for himself and his family,” his family said in a statement. The suspects, who are not being named because they are juveniles, allegedly tried to steal the car on Tuesday near Nationals Park and got into a struggle with Anwar—who was thrown on the sidewalk when the car crashed and overturned, NBC Washington reported.