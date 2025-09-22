Teen Hacker Cops to $100 Million Vegas Casino Cyberattack
A teenager is in custody for his role in a cyber attack that cost MGM Resorts-owned and operated casinos at least $100 million. In 2023, the alleged hackers conducted a pretty straightforward but high stakes heist. One hacker impersonated a MGM Grand employee in a call with the company’s IT Department and requested a password reset, giving him access to MGM’s entire internal system. Once in the system, the hackers disabled slot machines and hotel cards. They blocked employees’ email access and disabled the hotel’s ability to book guests and take reservations. The hackers were also able to access certain customers’ driver’s license information and social security numbers. MGM Grand claimed $100 million in losses across their Vegas properties due to the attack, though the total of the financial damages have not been verified. The teen hacker involved in the plot turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. His identity has not been revealed. The Clark County DA Office is aiming to try the teen as an adult and is facing charges of extortion, obtaining and using another person’s identifying information to harm or impersonate, and unlawful acts regarding computers.