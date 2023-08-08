New Clip Shows ‘Black Aquaman’ Coming to the Rescue in Alabama Dock Brawl
NEED A HERO
A new angle of the viral dock brawl in Montgomery, Alabama over the weekend captured the heroic 16-year-old—dubbed by the internet as “Black Aquaman” and Aquamayne—majestically leaping off a three-story riverboat and swimming to the rescue. Once he got to the dock, the teen jumped in to defend a Black dock worker who was under attack by a group of white boaters, pinning down at least one person and even suplexing another WWE-style. Identified only as Aaren, he was one of several people who rushed to the aid of the employee, who was attacked for reportedly asking the boaters to move their vessel as it was in the riverboat’s spot. “In the face of adversity, Aaren selflessly came to the rescue of a fellow colleague, showcasing courage beyond his years,” his family said in a statement released by their publicist. “We are immensely proud of his actions and the values he exemplifies, standing as an inspiration to us all.” Four warrants have already been issued for the brawl, with more expected to come as police continue to review footage.