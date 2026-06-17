Teen Hikers Injured in Horrifying Bear Attack

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, sharing the news during the final episodes of the latest season of his Prime Video show Clarkson’s Farm. The 66-year-old told co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper about his condition, saying simply: “I’ve got cancer.” Clarkson explained that he received the diagnosis last summer and later underwent surgery to remove 10 percent of his prostate. The diagnosis came just months after he had heart surgery to treat blocked coronary arteries. Despite describing the cancer as “aggressive,” Clarkson said doctors caught it at a very early stage, improving his outlook significantly. “If I hadn’t have got myself checked out and they hadn’t caught the problem early, this could well have been my last harvest,” he said. “It’s only because they did catch it early, there’s every hope that I’ll be harvesting this farm for many, many years to come.” Later in the episode, Clarkson is shown in hospital, where he reveals “some of the treatment has gone awry” and says he hopes to return for a sixth season.
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- 1‘Top Gear’ Star Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Cancer DiagnosisSHOCK DIAGNOSISClarkson received the diagnosis last summer.
- 2Video Shows Desperate Rescue Attempt From Fiery Jet CrashHORROR CRASHThe aircraft crashed on a busy Texas highway on Tuesday night.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the GrogginessSLEEP ON ITCBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you fall (and stay) asleep without the next morning fatigue and brain fog.
- 3Teen Hikers Injured in Horrifying Bear AttackHIKING HORRORThe bear charged, causing the hikers to scatter.
- 4Lululemon Apologizes After China Yoga Event Sparks UproarBIG SLIP-UPThe Canadian activewear company said it should have been “more cautious and thorough.”
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 5Delta Flight Scare Prompts Airport Emergency ResponseSAFE LANDINGA reported landing-gear issue prompted a major emergency response at JFK Airport.
- 6Grammy Awards Reveal Five New CategoriesSHOWERED WITH ACCOLADESThe awards are getting a refresh ahead of next year’s ceremony.
- 7New Poll Reveals Chilling View of America’s FutureHERE FOR A GOOD TIME...Some Americans have lost faith in the integrity of their nation.
- 8‘SNL’ Star Reveals Unexpected New Side HustleI DOKate McKinnon is ready to help couples celebrate their big day.
Shop with ScoutedThis Pelvic Floor Trainer Takes the Guesswork Out of KegelsPELVIC POWERSmile Makers’ Pelvic Partner is designed to make kegels more effective.
- 9Hiker Found Dead Just Hours After Calling for HelpFRANTIC CALL“He reported that he was lost, cold, and not equipped with water, food, proper clothing, or other survival gear,” officials said.
- 10Suspect, 19, in Custody After UFC Freedom 250 Terror PlotINTERCEPTEDTycen Proper was turned in to police by his mother for his mission to “jumpstart” an American revolution.
A dramatic video showed bystanders desperately trying to rescue passengers from a burning business jet after it crashed on a busy Texas highway not far from Laredo International Airport on Tuesday night, killing one person. The Cessna Citation Latitude twin jet, carrying six people, crashed on Loop 20 in Laredo near the Texas-Mexico border shortly after 10 p.m., according to Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department. Footage posted to social media showed drivers approaching the wreckage as flames engulfed the aircraft. Two people used a sledgehammer and shovel to strike the cockpit window while others worked to prop open the plane’s door. “It looked like part of a movie. I was in shock,” witness Zayra Garza told AP. Garza said three people who appeared to be teenagers exited the aircraft, followed by someone who looked to be a pilot. Another crew member attempted to pull out a person who appeared unconscious. NetJets said the aircraft involved was one of its jets and that it was cooperating with authorities investigating the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though Laredo International Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez told KGNS TV that the plane had experienced a mechanical failure.
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Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
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Teen Hikers Injured in Horrifying Bear Attack
A routine hike turned terrifying on Mount Si in Washington state on Tuesday when a bear charged at a group of teenage hikers, injuring two of them. The King County Sheriff’s Office said the group was on a trail east of Seattle when they encountered the animal. Officials said the bear charged, causing the hikers to scatter. One teenager became separated from the group and was later heard screaming before managing to return, injured from what authorities described as a bear attack. A second teen was hurt while fleeing, twisting an ankle in a fall. Search and rescue teams were called to the scene and worked alongside deputies to bring the injured teen down the mountain using an ATV. Authorities said the victim was able to walk with assistance. One of the teens was then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mount Si trails were shut down as wildlife officers searched the area for the bear. Officials noted that bear sightings are not unusual in the region, but attacks are rare, especially involving groups.
Lululemon sparked uproar in China after a yoga festival on the Great Wall drew accusations that a Japanese drum had been used at an event intended to celebrate Chinese culture. The Canadian activewear company held the event on May 30 and invited Chinese actor Zhu Yilong to join a drum troupe. More than 2,000 people attended the festival, which was billed as a celebration of Chinese culture and wellness. Chinese percussionist Xu Yang posted a video on Weibo arguing that the instrument resembled a Japanese Taiko drum more than a traditional Chinese drum. He said the two “should never be confused.” Some Chinese social media users argued that the drum’s appearance on the Great Wall, one of China’s national symbols, was particularly insensitive. Lululemon later apologized in a statement on Tuesday, saying that “due to limitations in our professional knowledge, we were unable to fully identify potential controversies initially.” The activewear brand said it should have been “more cautious and thorough”, adding that it would “learn profound lessons” to adopt “a more rigorous attitude” in the future.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
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Emergency crews rushed to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday in response to reports that a Delta Air Lines flight from Puerto Rico had a possible landing-gear problem. Delta Flight 1966 was arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico, with 170 passengers and six crew members on board when authorities received a report that the aircraft had two flat front tires, New York City Fire Department (FDNY) officials told Fox News Digital. The FDNY issued a “normal stand by second alarm” and sent more than 140 fire and EMS personnel to the airport as a precaution. But the situation turned out to be less serious than feared. Delta said one tire had some tread damage and had not blown out. After landing safely, the aircraft was inspected and cleared to continue operating. The plane taxied normally to the gate, no injuries were reported, and the emergency response was stood down shortly after the aircraft arrived.
The Grammy Awards will be introducing several new categories, and updating key existing ones, ahead of its 2027 ceremony. New categories that will be introduced for next year’s ceremony include Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album and Best Latin Song. The introduction of five new awards means there will be 100 categories at the 2027 ceremony. In addition, artists will now be allowed to be submitted for Best New Artist a maximum of four times, and the threshold for the number of new songs on an album to ensure eligibility for Best Album has been lowered from 75 percent to 66 percent, in what the Recording Academy says is an effort “to reduce the exclusion of entries that are widely recognized throughout the music industry as new albums.” Other changes include awarding songwriters and contributors to award-winning albums now receiving Grammy statuettes and award certificates, which producers and engineers already receive. “[These changes] were all inspired by our music community sharing with us that they felt they needed to have more opportunities to celebrate different and new genres of music,” Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said on Tuesday.
A new poll has found that a considerable portion of the population doesn’t think the United States will stick around for another 250 years. Ahead of the nation’s semiquincentennial next month, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found that 38 percent of Americans, nearly two-fifths of the population, don’t believe the U.S. will exist by its 500th anniversary. Broken down by party affiliation, 26 percent of Republicans and 40 percent of Democrats don’t think that the U.S. will be a united country in the year 2476. The poll, which took place from June 12 through June 15, surveyed 1,537 American adults and had a three percent margin of error. The poll comes amid the elaborate celebrations spurred by President Donald Trump in anticipation of the country’s 250th anniversary celebration on July 4. On Sunday, Trump kicked off festivities with a UFC fight night hosted on the White House’s South Lawn in honor of his 80th birthday. Trump’s latest approval rating from Decision Desk currently sits at 56.7 percent disapproval as of Tuesday morning.
Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon wants to help you say “I do.” The 42-year-old comedian talked about officiating her sister’s wedding on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle and joked that she would be open to marrying other couples. McKinnon and her younger sister Emily Lynne were on the program to promote season two of their audio show Heads Will Roll. McKinnon married Emily and her husband, artist Matt Leary, last year, after becoming a Universal Life minister. McKinnon wore a rainbow-colored stole with gold tassels over a lengthy black ceremonial robe for the ceremony “I am a minister, few know this. I am a universal life minister,” McKinnon told host Jenna Bush Hager. “I have many robes. I have a special leather binder... My credentials are available, should you need any officiating.” The comedian added, “And I’m dead serious,” to which Bush Hager noted that they “like to do weddings” on the Today show plaza outside of 30 Rockefeller Center. She then asked if McKinnon would be open to officiating one of those. The star, who spent a decade at 30 Rock during her time on Saturday Night Live, told Bush Hager to “make the call, yes.”
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Training your pelvic floor is a preventative wellness modality that addresses bladder control, posture, core stability, postpartum recovery, and sexual satisfaction. Kegel exercises are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.
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An Oregon man was found dead on an Alaskan trail just hours after calling for help. Heath Didier, 49, became lost while hiking on the Deer Mountain Trail in Ketchikan, Alaska, on Sunday night and contacted emergency services to report his dire circumstances. “He reported that he was lost, cold, and not equipped with water, food, proper clothing, or other survival gear,” officials said. The Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad began searching on foot for Didier at 9:37 p.m. but was unable to locate him. Authorities last heard from the hiker at 10:24 p.m. The rescue team found his body the next morning after dispatching a helicopter to his last known location. “An adult male believed to be Didier was found deceased, partially submerged in water at the bottom of a cliff,” Alaska State Troopers said. The team was unable to retrieve the body safely on Monday but planned to return on Tuesday; it is unclear if they have since been able to recover it. The hiker’s cause of death has not been disclosed. The trail Didier attempted is known as the “most difficult” in the region, and authorities warn that the weather on Deer Mountain is “unpredictable and may change rapidly.”
Teenager Tycen Proper planned an attack on the United States government before being turned in by his parents, police say. Proper’s alleged plan, which is laid out in court documents released on Tuesday, was to drop explosives over the UFC event held on the president’s 80th birthday, forcing an evacuation and allowing gunmen to attack high-profile “wealthy people and politicians.” Calls were made to the police by Proper’s mother on June 10, during which she expressed concern about her son and his involvement with an “ultra-religious and anti-government” group he found on the internet. According to police, the father of the Knox County native, located approximately 60 miles northeast of Columbus, Ohio, shared news of his son planning “recons” with the group. The 19-year-old’s parents found suspicious evidence about their son; Proper spent $3000 of his graduation money on guns, ammo, and other equipment he would need for the attack, even including an assault rifle with an American flag painted on it. FBI Director Kash Patel spoke out on the incident on social media Tuesday morning, mentioning that “multiple individuals” have been taken into custody. According to the court documents, Abraham Alvarez, Bryan Roa, and Michael Thomas are three other individuals involved in the alleged attack who are the subjects of criminal complaints. Proper is currently being held without bond for several charges, including conspiracy to commit an offense against the country, and has a detention hearing set for Wednesday.