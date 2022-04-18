Teen Intentionally Started Raging House Fire That Killed His Little Sister, Cops Say
SCORCHED EARTH
Police in Georgia say a house fire in Loganville that killed a 10-year-old girl was intentionally ignited by her 15-year-old brother. Gwinnett County firefighters responded to the fire around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. An adult and four children were in the home when the fire began, fire officials said. Along with the girl, two cats were killed, while two dogs and the rest of the family managed to escape. “Efforts continued for the next couple hours to sift through debris to locate the 15-year-old male that was believed to be inside,” Wilson said. “Around 9 a.m., the 15-year-old was located away from the scene and appeared to be okay.” Investigators determined that an arsonist had started the inferno, and determined the teen to be the culprit. He has yet to be charged, but the fire is under investigation as a homicide. According to investigators, the girl’s body was discovered in a windowless bedroom.