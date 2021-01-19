Teen Jailed For Disobeying Quarantine in Cayman Islands Returns Home
LUCKY BREAK
An 18-year-old woman from Georgia who was jailed with her boyfriend for breaking quarantine in the Cayman Islands has now been released and returned home. Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet served just over a month in jail despite a judge at one point ordering them to be detained for four months because of their “selfishness and arrogance.” After returning home to Georgia this week Mack told KABC she was, “Very excited. Happy to be home.”
Mack traveled to the Cayman Islands last month to watch Ramgeet, a resident of the islands, participate in a surfing competition. Instead of observing the territory’s mandatory 14-day quarantine period, Mack left her tracking device behind two days after her arrival and attended Ramgeet’s competition. The two were seen maskless hanging out at the event for hours. At one point Mack’s family requested President Donald Trump’s help in reducing her sentence and bringing her home sooner.