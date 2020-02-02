CHEAT SHEET
Teen Jumps to His Death From Manhattan Sculpture as Onlookers Watch
A 19-year-old man jumped to his death from a climbable sculpture in Manhattan on Saturday as onlookers watched in horror, The New York Post reports, citing police. The unidentified man reportedly jumped at around 6 p.m. as crowds of tourists were visiting the Vessel sculpture in Hudson Yards, a climbable 16-story structure. It wasn’t immediately clear what height the man jumped from. One witness interviewed by the Post said someone ran up to the man right after he’d hit the ground and tried to put a jacket over his face. Authorities soon asked everybody to leave and “everybody was really quiet walking down the steps,” the witness, Marita Salkowski, told the Post.