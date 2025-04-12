Cheat Sheet
Teen Killed Parents to Fund Trump Murder Plot and ‘Save The White Race’

SICK ANTI-SEMITE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.12.25 4:05PM EDT 
Published 04.12.25 3:05PM EDT 
Nikita Casap
Waukesha County Sheriff's Department

A Wisconsin teen murdered his parents to help fund a murder plot against President Donald Trump, according to a federal search warrant unsealed Friday. 17-year-old Nikita Casap’s self-described “manifesto” outlines plans to assassinate the president as well as make bombs and organize terrorist attacks. “The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan,” the warrant said. According to his manifesto, the motive behind the murder plot was to start a political revolution in the United States and to “save the white race” from “Jewish-controlled” politicians. “As to why specifically Trump, I think it’s obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos,” the manifesto read. Investigators also found evidence that Casap was associated with the satanic neo-Nazi group “The Order of Nine Angles,” finding images of Hitler on his phone with the text: “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY.” Casap is accused of killing his parents in their Waukesha home on Feb. 11 and staying with their bodies for 12 days before escaping to Kansas. His arraignment is set for May 7.

2
MMA Legend’s Social Media Posts Prompt Mental Health Concerns
CAUSE FOR CONCERN
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 04.12.25 1:13PM EDT 
Published 04.12.25 1:10PM EDT 
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 11: BJ Penn prepares to fight Clay Guida in their lightweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
BJ Penn. Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer and former champion B.J. Penn sparked concerns among fans after he claimed that his family had been “murdered and replaced by imposters.” In several posts on Instagram, Penn said that he has evidence that some of his family is “fake,” according to the New York Post. “My mother Lorraine Shin, my brother Jay Dee Penn, my brother, Reagan Penn and my brother Kalani Mamazuka [were] all murdered and I need [police] to investigate these guys get these people out of my house and my off my properties,” he captioned one post. In response, fans called on Penn to seek mental health treatment. “This is very skitzo mode. Please get help we love you brother,” one commentator wrote. Another added: “BJ we love you. Just consider the fact that you could be wrong, and Go talk to a doctor. These people are your family and they love you.” In recent years, Penn has landed in a spell of legal troubles for his erratic behavior. UFC CEO Dana White released Penn from the company in 2019 after the Hawaii native was filmed in a bar brawl, TMZ reported. Following a failed 2022 Hawaii gubernatorial campaign, Penn appeared to slide further into instability as he publicly scrutinized family members online, AthlonSports reported.

3
‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ Director Dies of Heart Failure at 94
ISLAND IN THE SKY
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 04.12.25 11:23AM EDT 
WESTWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Director Ted Kotcheff arrives at the premiere of Candy Factory Films' "Being Canadian" at the Crest Westwood on September 17, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
Director Ted Kotcheff arrives at a premiere. Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, who helmed such films as Weekend at Bernie’s, First Blood, Wake in Fright, and The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, has died at age 94. According to a statement from his family, he died of heart failure Thursday in his home of Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. “He died of old age, peacefully, and surrounded by loved ones,” Kotcheff’s daughter told Canadian Press. Raised in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighborhood during the Great Depression, Kotcheff got his start in the 1950s with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. He directed TV dramas such as General Motors Theatre and First Performance before transitioning to film in the 1970s. “He was an amazing storyteller. He was an incredible, larger than life character, and he was so knowledgeable about so many different things,” his daughter said. “I think his legacy will be that he was a director who could turn his hand to anything.”

4
Trump’s FEMA Refuses to Fund North Carolina’s Hurricane Recovery
‘NOT WARRANTED’
William Vaillancourt
Updated 04.12.25 11:25AM EDT 
Published 04.11.25 10:27PM EDT 
Former President Donald Trump listens to a question as he visits Chez What Furniture Store which was damaged during Hurricane Helene.
Former President Donald Trump listens to a question as he visits Chez What Furniture Store which was damaged during Hurricane Helene. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Friday rejected North Carolina’s request to extend the period in which residents can file for hurricane damage reimbursement. Gov. Josh Stein revealed the news, writing: “I am extremely disappointed and urge the President to reconsider FEMA’s bad decision,” Stein said in a statement. “Six months later, the people of western North Carolina are working hard to get back on their feet; they need FEMA to help them get the job done.” Stein shared with Spectrum News the letter from the agency stating that the 180-day extension request—which a majority of the state’s congressional delegation supported—was “not warranted.” In response to FEMA’s denial, Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards, who had joined his colleagues in signing the request and whose district saw some of the worst damage, reacted by stating that the request was “unprecedented,” and that he was “focusing on other ways” to help North Carolinians. During the 2024 campaign, Trump falsely claimed that the Biden administration was diverting FEMA funds to use on undocumented immigrants. He also declined to condemn threats to FEMA workers. Since taking office, Trump has signaled he wants to do away with FEMA entirely.

5
Mick Jagger, 81, Announces Engagement to 32-Year-Old Girlfriend
UNDER MY THUMB
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.12.25 11:49AM EDT 
Published 04.11.25 7:44PM EDT 
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick at The Prelude To The Olympics in 2024 in Paris, France.
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick at The Prelude To The Olympics in 2024 in Paris, France. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick have announced their engagement after more than a decade-long relationship. The former ballerina, 37, revealed that she and The Rolling Stones star, 81, had already been engaged for “two or three years” in an interview with the French publication Paris Match Wednesday. Yet Hamrick could not confirm if the pair would follow through with an actual wedding. “Maybe one day we’ll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything,” she said in French. Rumors that the pair were engaged had been floating around since 2023, when Hamrick was spotted sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger. At the time, she told People that they were just acting like “horny teenagers,” adding: “We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.” The two met in 2014 while both touring Japan, Jagger with the Stones and Hamrick with the American Ballet Theatre. Hamrick told Paris Match that she hadn’t even considered dating Jagger after their first meeting, saying how there was “maybe a spark, but nothing incredible.” A few months later, they began dating and had a child, Deveraux Octavian Basil, in 2016. Jagger has seven more children with multiple women.

6
Trump Admin Rolls Out Bonkers Plan to Militarize Southern Border
MARCHING ORDERS
Catherine Bouris
Updated 04.12.25 3:39AM EDT 
Published 04.11.25 11:32PM EDT 
Troops at southern US border
David Swanson/AFP

President Donald Trump has a new plan to “secure” the southern U.S. border—and it includes significantly increasing the role the military plays in border security. In a memorandum released late Friday, the administration lays out a plan to have the Department of Defense to claim jurisdiction over a small strip of public land, called the Roosevelt Reservation, along the border as part of a bid to “enable military activities” like border wall construction and the placement of detection and monitoring equipment. The Roosevelt Reservation is a narrow strip of land along the U.S. side of the border that passes through four states—California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas—and runs for nearly 2000 miles. One-third of the strip is made up of federal and tribal lands, while private and state-owned lands make up the rest. “Our southern border is under attack from a variety of threats. The complexity of the current situation requires that our military take a more direct role in securing our southern border than in the recent past.” The Wall Street Journal reports that this move had been in the works for weeks, including the potential for using the zone to temporarily hold migrants who cross the border illegally. Trump’s Friday night order does not mention the establishment of temporary detention facilities.

7
Boarding Passes and Check-In Could Be Scrapped for Air Travel
FUTURE OF FLYING
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.11.25 3:33PM EDT 
Checking-in with mobile boarding pass.
Checking-in with mobile boarding pass. Oscar Wong/Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Lugging around boarding passes and needing to check in for flights will be scrapped as part of the biggest aviation industry shake-up in 50 years, The Times reported. Within the next “two to three years,” passengers will be able to upload their passports on their phones to pass through the airport using only their face for verification. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN body responsible for policy, plans to replace the existing rules for airports and airlines with a new “digital travel credential” that will allow passport information stored on devices to be used for travel. “The last upgrade of great scale was the adoption of e-ticketing in the early 2000s,” Valérie Viale, the director of product management at a travel technology company called Amadeus, told the Times. “The industry has now decided it’s time to upgrade to modern systems that are more like what Amazon would use.” Although the new technology might spark some privacy concerns, Amadeus claims that the system it developed wipes passengers’ details within 15 seconds of each contact with a “touchpoint,” like the pre-security gates.

8
‘SNL’ Alum Bill Hader Tells Bizarre Story of How He Got Fired
LAID OFF
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.11.25 2:11PM EDT 
Published 04.11.25 2:10PM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Bill Hader attends Carol Burnett's Hand and Footprint in the Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Bill Hader attends Carol Burnett's Hand and Footprint in the Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader opened up about the bizarre reason he was once fired—with many fans claiming he did nothing wrong. Joining John Mulaney’s show, Everybody’s Live, the 46-year-old comedian revealed the boisterous story of the time he was fired for spoiling the 1997 movie Titanic when he worked at a movie theater. “Titanic hadn’t come out yet, and a sorority had bought out the movie theater, and they were in the doorway,” the actor explained. After asking them to move out of the way, Hader claimed that the girls had begun to make fun of his looks. “They said I looked like Charles Manson—which I kinda did,“ he continued. Bowtie on and cummerbund fastened, Hader tore up the movie tickets, telling them: “Enjoy the movie. The boat sinks at the end. Leo dies.” Many fans posted on X their support for the star, saying that the girls had what was coming. “I would have done the same thing,” wrote one X user. “Legend,” commented another.

9
‘Unsecured’ Penguin In Cardboard Box Causes Helicopter Crash After Hitting Pilot’s Controls
SMILE AND WAVE, BOYS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.11.25 1:07PM EDT 
Published 04.11.25 1:01PM EDT 
‘Unsecured’ Penguin In Cardboard Box Causes Helicopter Crash After Hitting Pilot's Controls
‘Unsecured’ Penguin In Cardboard Box Causes Helicopter Crash After Hitting Pilot's Controls South African Civil Aviation Authority

An “unsecured” penguin caused a helicopter to crash in South Africa after it leapt out of a cardboard box onto another passenger’s lap, then jumped onto the controls during take-off. The bird was resting in a box on the passenger’s lap after being picked up for transportation during an aerial survey of Bird Island, aviation authorities report. But as the craft started to take flight, the passenger placed the cardboard box on their lap, securing it with their hands. “Whilst transitioning and about 15m above ground level (AGL), the cardboard box slid off to the right and onto the pilot’s cyclic pitch control lever. As a result, the cyclic pitch control lever advanced to the far-right position,” the report said. The craft then veered sharply to the right, and its rotor blades hit the ground, destroying the helicopter. Nobody was injured in the crash, including the penguin, and the 35-year-old pilot was advised to undergo further training on the correct way to follow safety procedures.

10
Eric Dane’s Wife Addresses Hard Marriage After ALS Diagnosis
ON AGAIN, OFF AGAIN
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.11.25 12:43PM EDT 
Rebecca Gayheart
Rebecca Gayheart Michael Tran/Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Actress Rebecca Gayheart is coming clean about her rocky marriage with husband Eric Dane, who announced his ALS diagnosis this week. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gushed about Grey’s Anatomy’s “McSteamy” only a month after requesting her 2018 divorce filing, saying their marriage “wasn’t a failure” after all. It seems like the two are giving it another try, with Gayheart praising the Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria actor in a red carpet interview only a day before he told the public about his illness. “We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents,” she said while speaking to E! News at the screening of The Carters: Hurts to Love You. “We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.” Gayheart, who shares two teens with Dane, said that “it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It’s just a season.” Dane, 52, announced to People the next day that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, saying he’s “grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

