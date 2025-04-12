Teen Killed Parents to Fund Trump Murder Plot and ‘Save The White Race’
A Wisconsin teen murdered his parents to help fund a murder plot against President Donald Trump, according to a federal search warrant unsealed Friday. 17-year-old Nikita Casap’s self-described “manifesto” outlines plans to assassinate the president as well as make bombs and organize terrorist attacks. “The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan,” the warrant said. According to his manifesto, the motive behind the murder plot was to start a political revolution in the United States and to “save the white race” from “Jewish-controlled” politicians. “As to why specifically Trump, I think it’s obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos,” the manifesto read. Investigators also found evidence that Casap was associated with the satanic neo-Nazi group “The Order of Nine Angles,” finding images of Hitler on his phone with the text: “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY.” Casap is accused of killing his parents in their Waukesha home on Feb. 11 and staying with their bodies for 12 days before escaping to Kansas. His arraignment is set for May 7.