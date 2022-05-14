Teen ‘Lured’ Tinder Date to Park and Stabbed Her, Police Say
‘PLANS TO KILL’
An 18-year-old Utah man has been arrested after police say he repeatedly stabbed his Tinder date before slashing a “vulnerable” 64-year-old woman who crossed his path after his first alleged victim got away. After the attacks, authorities say the man openly confessed to investigators that he had plans to kill his family and live out of his car while fulfilling a fantasy to “kill people who he thought were vulnerable,” the Salt Lake Tribune reports, citing a probable cause statement. In a press release, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged stabber, identified as Kane Fairbank, had “lured” his first victim to a park before turning the knife on her. She was rescued by witnesses who intervened, as was the second victim, who Fairbank allegedly attacked a short time later, police said. Both were said to be in stable condition as of Friday evening. After he was taken into custody, Fairbank allegedly “talked at length about killing his parents and siblings with a pickax” and said that “if he was released he would continue his plans to kill” people he found through social media.