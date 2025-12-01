Teen Mauled to Death After Jumping Into Zoo’s Lion Enclosure

Four independent suspects have been arrested in South Korea for hacking private cameras in homes, karaoke rooms, a Pilates studio, and a gynecologist’s clinic to produce sexually exploitative material. The suspects allegedly hacked IP cameras that receive and record video footage through a local internet network. One suspect is accused of hacking 63,000 cameras and selling 545 sexually exploitative videos, while another allegedly hacked 70,000 cameras and sold 648 videos. The material was allegedly sold on an overseas website, and police are now investigating and working with foreign agencies to identify the website’s operator and shut it down or block access to it, according to the BBC. South Korea’s Police Agency said it is essential for people with IP cameras to “remain vigilant and immediately and regularly change their access passwords,” as the suspects reportedly hacked the cameras by exploiting weak passwords and other vulnerabilities. Authorities have notified victims at 58 locations and are working to identify others. They are also helping victims change their passwords and delete or block content, as well as directing them to a support center focused on digital sex crime, according to The Chosun Daily. “IP camera hacking and illegal filming inflict immense suffering on victims and are therefore serious offences,” said a cyber investigation chief at the National Police Agency.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Hackers Hijack Home Cameras for ‘Sexploitation’ Market DISTURBING DOXINGFour suspects reportedly exploited weak passwords to access the cameras.
- 2Homeowner Stunned to Find Bear Secretly Living in His HomeTHERE’S A BEAR IN THEREThe enormous bear has been sharing a living space with homeowner Kenneth Johnson since April.
Partner updateAD BY TruSkinThis Vitamin C-Infused Skincare Serum Is a Winter Must-HaveUNDER THE CTruSkin’s skincare solutions use clean, purposeful formulas to support sensitive skin.
- 3Teen Mauled to Death After Jumping Into Zoo’s Lion EnclosureLAWS OF NATUREZoo officials say the lioness will not be punished for the attack.
- 4‘Home Improvement’ Star Arrested for the Sixth Time in YearsTROUBLEDThe former child star retired from acting in 2009.
Partner updateAD BY ELROELThese K-Beauty Products Are Up to 35% Off for Black FridayFACE THE DAYSwitch up your makeup game with the best-selling Korean beauty products from ELROEL.
- 5‘NYPD Blue’ Star, 65, Training to Become a Cop for RealOLDEST ROOKIE IN TOWNJerry O’Donnell has played law enforcement characters in “Dexter,” “Alias,” and “NYPD Blue.”
- 6‘Zootopia 2’ Smashes Box Office Records With $500M HaulBLOCKBUSTERThe animated sequel is confirmed as a global sensation after raking in half a billion dollars over Thanksgiving weekend.
- 7Phone-Obsessed Kids are More Obese, Depressed and Sleepless SCREAM TIMEResearchers found that having a smartphone at age 12 was tied to a 31 percent jump in the odds of depression.
- 8Oxford Word of the Year Is Trump’s Favorite HobbyCLICK, CLICK, CLICKThe term ‘rage bait’ beat ‘aura farming’ and ‘biohack’ after a public vote, with usage tripling in a year.
Partner updateAD BY OneSkinUnlock Up to 30% Off the Regimen Designed for Skin LongevitySKIN REBOOTOneSkin takes a different and revolutionary approach to skincare.
- 9Catamaran Catastrophe Leaves 3 Dead in FloridaRIVER HORROROne person remains in critical condition after the boat flipped.
- 10Centuries-Old Painting Found by Chance Sells for $2.7MFINDERS KEEPERSThe rare work by Peter Paul Rubens had been missing for more than four centuries.
A California homeowner was shocked to find a huge brown bear in the crawl space underneath his Altedena home earlier this year. Kenneth Johnson, 63, first noticed something was amiss back in April, when the bricks and wooden frame blocking his crawl space were damaged by a mysterious culprit. After buying a security camera in June to monitor the area, the intruder was finally revealed last week to be a lumbering bear with a tag on its left ear, who enters and leaves the crawl space every day after hunting for food. “I don’t know how it got under there. It must be a contortionist,” Johnson told the Los Angeles Times. “This thing is so big its stomach touches the ground.” Security footage captured on Friday shows the bear struggling to navigate the tight space, pulling itself out of the crawl space using its front paws before heading off to find food. “It’s uncomfortable walking into the kitchen thinking there’s a bear over there,” said Johnson, who became terrified by the bear after it roared at him last week. “I was shaking like a leaf for half an hour,” he added, and said his cat, Boo, was similarly spooked. Johnson said he last saw the bear enter the crawl space at 6 a.m. on Saturday, “and it hasn’t left since.” He is awaiting guidance from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, as they return to work following Thanksgiving weekend.
Wintertime can be a nightmare for skincare. The combination of frigid air, dry heat, and lack of sun can leave you looking and feeling less radiant than in warmer months. But you don’t need to sacrifice your shine for the season. TruSkin’s lineup of cult-favorite skincare items is formulated to help you stay glowing—even during the coldest months of the year.
TruSkin is a beauty brand beloved by celebrities, dermatologists, and everyday users alike. Its collection features clean, purposeful formulas designed specifically for sensitive skin. The secret behind TruSkin’s effectiveness is SAP, a unique, gentler, and more stable form of vitamin C that aligns with skin’s natural pH to deliver brightening benefits without irritation—making it especially effective during cold months when skin is more prone to dryness and sensitivity. SAP also supports natural collagen, improves tone, and fends off dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. The result? A firmer-looking complexion and brighter skin that will have you looking and feeling radiant all winter long.
With more than 150,000 glowing reviews (no pun intended), this best-selling, long-lasting serum is a must-have for any morning skincare routine.
This sheer, protective face sunscreen is formulated to let your natural glow shine through with a lightweight, non-greasy feel—delivering a radiant, dewy finish that works just as well on its own as a base under makeup.
Embrace a more youthful-looking complexion with this vitamin C facial scrub, which gently exfoliates and nourishes to reveal smoother, brighter skin without leaving you feeling coarse or looking dry.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Teen Mauled to Death After Jumping Into Zoo’s Lion Enclosure
A 19-year-old was mauled to death by a lioness on Sunday after sneaking into the animal’s enclosure in front of visitors at a zoo in Brazil. Gerson de Mela Machado scaled a 20-foot wall and climbed a tree in order to enter the lion’s den at the Parque Zoobotânico Arruda Câmara in João Pessoa, Paraíba, moving too quickly for authorities to apprehend him. While his motives remain unclear, Machado was reported to have severe cognitive difficulties and previously tried sneaking into the landing gear of a flight to Africa to pursue his dream of taming lions. “He was 19 years old, but when he spoke, I believe his cognitive ability was no more than that of a 5-year-old,” child welfare counselor Verônica Oliveira told local news, adding that Machado grew up in “extreme poverty” and had a history of mental health struggles. The zoo was closed following the incident, with authorities reporting that the lioness, Leona, will not be euthanized as a result of the attack. “Leona is healthy, does not exhibit aggressive behavior outside the context of the incident, and will not be euthanized,” the zoo wrote on Instagram. “The Bica team, veterinarians, handlers, and technicians are fully dedicated to Leona’s well-being, ensuring that she is well, stabilizes emotionally, and resumes her routine safely,” they added.
Former Home Improvement child star, Zachery Ty Bryan, has been arrested for the sixth time in five years. Bryan, 44, played eldest child Brad Taylor on the hit TV show featuring Tim Allen between 1991 and 1999. He was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday after allegedly violating his probation that was tied to a domestic violence conviction he received earlier this year involving his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. Cartwright is the mother of three of his seven children. Cartwright was also arrested at the same time, according to People reported, citing jail reports. She was charged with driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of attempted first-degree assault. In October 2020, Bryan was held on charges including felony strangulation and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault after an argument with Cartwright. He pleaded guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault and was sentenced to three years of bench probation. In July 2023, he was arrested for domestic assault, fourth-degree robbery and harassment. Then in 2024, Bryan was arrested on DUI charges twice, first in February and again in October. Bryan was arrested in January this year and charged with second-degree domestic violence against Cartwright. Bryan is now being held without bail at Lane County Jail, and is scheduled to be released on Wednesday. Since retiring from acting in 2009, Bryan’s only role has been appearing in Netflix’s The Guardians of Justice in 2022.
Korean makeup follows a different approach compared to its Western counterpart, favoring soft, buildable color and a naturally radiant finish. Products are designed to create sheer washes of color that layer seamlessly, making them ideal for beginners. These curated picks from ELROEL are designed to give you that fresh, luminous K-beauty look. What’s even better? They’re on sale for Black Friday. You can save up to 35%, no codes needed.
This innovative color-changing stick starts as a soft white balm and transforms into a silky cream that blends seamlessly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue. On one end of the stick is the balm foundation; the other is a soft brush—with 32,000 ultra-fine bristles—that gives you a smooth, airbrushed finish. Plus, it has hard-working ingredients like Niacinamide and Hydrolyzed Collagen to keep skin moisturized.
Even in the winter, SPF is still important. The Pang Pang cushion makes applying and reapplying a breeze. It’s rated SPF50+ PA++++, which means this fast-absorbing formula provides the highest-level protection from UVA and UVB rays.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
A longtime TV tough guy renowned for playing cops is trading in the prop badge for the real thing. Jerry O’Donnell, best known for playing law enforcement figures across four decades in shows including Dexter, Alias, and NYPD Blue, is now training to become an actual police officer in Asheville, North Carolina. After moving there with his wife to slow down, the Brooklyn-born actor instead found a new calling in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in 2024, when the community rallied to rebuild after the catastrophic storm. At 65, he’s running, lifting weights, and knocking out push-ups alongside recruits half his age—or less. “I was in the Army, and they asked me, ‘Did you fight for the North or the South?’” he joked, recalling his classmates’ banter. “People don’t bust your chops unless they love you.” His wife, Alison Crowley, calls him “Jerry the Bull” for plowing through months of exams, interviews, and a lie detector test before his July acceptance. He’s now set to graduate in January. Asheville police spokesperson Rick Rice said the force believes O’Donnell is the oldest trainee the department has ever had.
Disney’s Zootopia 2 smashed box office records over the weekend, raking in over half a billion dollars in the largest global opening ever for an animated film and the biggest debut of 2025. The animated sequel, which follows the adventures of two animal detectives, grossed $96.8 million domestically and a massive $400.4 million internationally over the Thanksgiving weekend, the total climbing to $556.4 million over the extended five-day holiday. The sequel had been tipped to do well after the success of its predecessor, which won both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature back in 2017. But it easily eclipsed that film’s $75 million domestic debut and is on track to surpass its $1 billion global gross. The record-shattering launch is a major victory for Disney, which has seen mixed success with its animated slate this year—while the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch proved to be a box office smash, Pixar’s Elio ended up tanking, becoming the studio’s worst-performing movie to date and grossing just $21 million on its opening weekend. Alongside Zooptopia 2, the strong opening of Wicked: For Good has provided a vital boost to domestic box office revenues, which still lag significantly behind pre-pandemic levels.
Preteens are increasingly glued to their phones—and new research suggests the health fallout is hitting early. A University of Pennsylvania-led study finds that kids who own smartphones are markedly more likely to struggle with depression, obesity, and poor sleep. The analysis, drawn from more than 10,000 participants in the National Institutes of Health’s Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study, tracked youth assessments from 2016 to 2022. Researchers found that owning a smartphone at age 12 was linked to 31 percent higher odds of depression, 40 percent higher odds of obesity, and 62 percent higher odds of insufficient sleep compared to peers without one. The differences persisted even after accounting for other devices, such as tablets and smartwatches. Roughly half of American kids now have smartphones by age 11, but there are no public health guidelines recommending when that first phone should arrive, despite longstanding pediatric advice on limiting screen time. Kids in the study who had smartphones were more likely to be female, Black or Hispanic, and from lower-income households. The findings, set to appear in Pediatrics, point to a problem unique to smartphones. As the authors put it, the devices “grant youth unfettered access to a world for which they may not be ready… without the discipline to effectively manage their own use.”
Oxford University Press crowned “rage bait” its 2025 Word of the Year on Sunday after a public vote. Oxford Languages said the open-compound noun describes content crafted to provoke anger and increase engagement, noting a tripling in Axios. The publisher defined it as posts “deliberately designed to elicit anger or outrage… typically” to boost clicks and attention. President Donald Trump is renowned for posting “rage bait” to his Truth Social account, such as when the president last week caused outrage by describing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as “seriously ret---ed.” The word topped two finalists—“aura farming” and “biohack”—in a ballot that drew more than 30,000 participants over three days, according to Oxford. Last year’s winner was “brain rot.” Oxford argues that the choice reflects how engagement-driven platforms incentivize provocative posts.
Most skincare products provide temporary benefits instead of addressing the true cellular causes of visible aging. As you get older, skin becomes thinner, produces less collagen, and accumulates damage. OneSkin takes a different approach, using the revolutionary OS-01 Peptide™ in all its daily moisturizers to address skin aging at the source.
Cellular senescence is when cells stop dividing or become dysfunctional and begin releasing inflammatory factors that accelerate skin aging. The OS-01 Peptide™ is scientifically proven to reverse skin’s biological aging by targeting this process. The result? Healthier skin that looks, feels, and acts younger. And right now is the perfect time to try it: OneSkin’s “Best Sale Ever” is live, and your savings scale up with your cart. Spend $150 for 20% off, $200 for 25% off, or $300 to unlock 30% off, no code needed.
Not sure where to start? Check out this bundle of OneSkin’s most popular products—the OS-01 FACE and OS-01 EYE topical supplements. They reduce wrinkles and boost hydration by promoting collagen production and improving barrier function. Plus, these moisturizers enhance firmness to give you a more lifted look.
Looking to support skin longevity beyond your face? This bundle (a $495 value) comes with OneSkin’s PREP cleanser—which boosts hydration without stripping natural oils—along with the OS-01 FACE, OS-01 BODY, and OS-01 EYE topical supplements.
Traveling soon? This all-in-one kit keeps skin glowing wherever you are. Unlock 25% off by picking up two—one for you, one to gift.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Three people have died and one is in critical condition after a catamaran capsized on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Officials from Lee County Marine Emergency Response Team said all four people aboard the boat fell into the Caloosahatchee River, between Fort Myers and Cape Coral, at around 4 p.m. Saturday, less than an hour before sunset. The emergency response team said in a statement on Facebook, “Sad day on the Coloosahatchee River. Yesterday evening, a catamaran boat flipped and ejected its four passengers. Three victims were removed from the water and only one survived in critical condition. After an extensive search and [cooperation] with Federal, State, and Local agencies, the fourth person was recovered today. Please keep boating fun but safe.” Three were found in the water Saturday, with one rushed to the hospital and two pronounced dead at the scene. The search continued into Sunday for the remaining victim, who is believed to be around 60 years old and was eventually found deceased, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
A rare painting by Peter Paul Rubens depicting the crucifixion of Jesus has sold for a whopping $2.7 million more than 400 years after it vanished. The artwork, titled Christ on the Cross, went under the hammer in Versailles, France, on Sunday after it was discovered in a private Paris home amid other, less valuable works by the Flemish artist. The painting from the early 1600s had disappeared shortly after it was finished and was believed to have wound up with a 19th-century painter before it was handed down again and again. It is said to be the only Rubens painting depicting “blood and water coming out of the side wound of Christ,” making it especially rare in the art world. “I immediately had a hunch about this painting, and I did everything I could to try to have it authenticated. And finally, we managed to have it authenticated by the Rubenianum, which is the Rubens committee in Antwerp,” said auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat.