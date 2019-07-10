CHEAT SHEET
‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Allegedly Threatened Boyfriend, Son With Machete
Court records filed Wednesday allege that former Teen Mom star Amber Portwood, 29, swung a machete at her boyfriend as he was holding her 1-year-old son. Portwood, who was charged with criminal recklessness and two counts of domestic battery, allegedly became upset when they couldn’t go see fireworks because the road had been closed. Portwood struck her boyfriend on the shoulder with a sandal, according to the affidavit. The boyfriend left home to let Portwood cool off, but when he returned, she threatened to kill herself, swallowed a handful of anti-anxiety pills, and picked up a machete, the documents state. The man locked himself in an office with his son as Portwood allegedly swung the machete and kicked the door from the outside. “My life and my son’s life is in danger,” the man wrote in a text to the local police. Portwood appeared in court for an initial hearing Wednesday and will have another hearing July 26. Portwood was previously charged with domestic battery in 2010 for attacking her spouse. The footage was aired on Teen Mom.