‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Charged With Assaulting Boyfriend
Read it at Indianapolis Star
Amber Portwood, the troubled star of MTV’s Teen Mom OG, is facing a battery charge after an alleged domestic violence incident. The 29-year-old was arrested Friday in Indianapolis for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend while he was holding their child, the Indianapolis Star reported. Portwood was previously arrested in 2009 for a similar alleged assault and busted again two years later on a drug-related probation violation. Portwood, who has been open about her mental-health struggles, has a 1-year-old son with cinematographer Andrew Glennon—whom she called “my soulmate” in a recent Us Weekly interview.