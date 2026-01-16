‘Teen Mom’ Star Runs for Congress After Premature Mayor Run

Luigi Mangione’s Cousin Signs for U.S. Soccer Team
NEW RECRUIT
The cousin of accused killer Luigi Mangione has joined a soccer team in Brooklyn, just miles from where the alleged United Healthcare CEO assassin is in prison. Peter Mangione, 24, signed a deal with Brooklyn FC on Jan. 14, to join its inaugural USL Championship roster as a midfielder. “He brings a balanced midfield profile to Brooklyn, with the engine to cover ground and the end product to impact matches in the final third,” the club wrote in a statement announcing the new recruit. The soccer player hails from Hunt Valley, Maryland, where Luigi, 27, was also raised. Peter played soccer at Penn State University before becoming a professional sportsman. His previous club was FC Cincinnati 2, where he scored two goals and five assists. Brooklyn FC’s first USL Championship game will be against Indy Eleven in Coney Island, Brooklyn’s Maimonides Park on March 8. Luigi Mangione is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Sunset Park, near Coney Island. He has been held at the facility since December 2024, ahead of a trial over the murder of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson that month. Luigi is due to return to court on Jan. 30.