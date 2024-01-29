Teen Murder Suspect Who Escaped From Hospital Recaptured: Cops
‘WITHOUT INCIDENT’
A teenage murder suspect has been recaptured after escaping from a Philadelphia hospital on Wednesday, police announced Sunday. Shane Pryor, 17 escaped from custody in the emergency room parking lot of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia just before noon on Wednesday after he was transported to the facility for a hand injury, Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore said at the time. CCTV caught him five minutes later in the lobby of the Hub for Clinical Collaboration building within the hospital, asking an employee for a phone. Philadelphia police confirmed Sunday night that Pryor had been taken into custody “without incident.” The U.S. Marshals Service said “investigators were conducting surveillance in an area Pryor was known to frequent” at 6.30 p.m. when Pryor was “observed boarding a Septa bus.” The bus was subsequently pulled over and Pryor was arrested. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Pryor was in custody for a 2020 murder.