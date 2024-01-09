CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Teen Passenger ‘Commemorated’ Midair Alaska Airlines Blowout With Selfie

    UNFORGETTABLE

    Justin Rohrlich

    Reporter

    A selfie from Alaska Airlines flight 1282 of Kelly Bartlett and a teen named Jack. They are both wearing oxygen masks but appear to be smiling and in good spirits.

    Instagram/kellybartlett31

    A teenage passenger whose shirt was sucked off his body Friday night when a door plug aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 blew out in midair, took a selfie with his seatmate as a memento, the woman wrote on Instagram. In her post, “Lego master” Kelly Bartlett said the 15-year-old, named Jack, “had been sitting in the middle seat of the fated row.” “His mom was in the aisle seat, and thankfully, no one was in the window seat.” A shirtless and windburned Jack sought refuge next to Bartlett, where he remained until the plane touched down safely, Bartlett wrote. “But not before Jack wanted a selfie ‘to commemorate the experience!’”

    Read it at Instagram