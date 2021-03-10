Teen Rioter Accused of Shoving Cop Gets to Go Home After Complaining About Prison Punch
‘BY THE SLIMMEST OF MARGINS’
A MAGA-loving Georgia teen who allegedly shoved a police officer before entering the Senate chamber during the Capitol riots has been released from jail pending trial—after contracting COVID-19 and getting beaten up by an inmate. A federal judge on Wednesday granted Bruno Cua, one of the younger rioters facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 siege, to be released into the custody of his mother on March 22. The delay is to allow Cua, who tested positive with COVID-19 last week, to isolate until he is no longer contagious. During his stay in an Oklahoma jail, Cua’s lawyer said he was hit across the face and threatened by a fellow inmate—an assault that was one of the factors that prompted his release.
The judge said he is still horrified by the teen’s “disquieting” and violent social media posts prior to the insurrection. “The Court is granting Cua pretrial release only by the slimmest of margins, guided by the default rule favoring liberty. Cua’s posts reveal him to rank that virtue—liberty—above all others. He can do well to honor it by fastidiously following the Court’s orders,” the Wednesday ruling said.