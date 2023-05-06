CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Teen Shot Dead at Graduation Party in Texas
TRAGEDY
Read it at KHOU
A graduation party in Texas attended by up to 100 people turned deadly early Saturday when a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said the incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. at a home in Houston. Police said the boy, who was a friend of the girl who lives at the home, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. KHOU reported that the shooter did not appear to be a guest at the party and that no arrests have been made.