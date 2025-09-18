Teen Survives Attack by Two Sharks While on Vacation

Fall is nearly here, bringing crisp air, colorful leaves, and—unfortunately—the start of cold season. While it’s nearly impossible to completely avoid all illness, there are plenty of ways to mitigate the risk to you and your family. One way is by taking advantage of the CVS Big Fall Wellness Sale, live until 9/27, to stock up on cold- and flu-busting must-haves with buy one get one 50% off pricing. With CVS, your order can be ready for pickup in as little as an hour, or scheduled for same-day delivery (availability may vary by address).

Give your immune system a boost with these cherry-flavored tablets. Each one is loaded with key nutrients like vitamin C, zinc, and magnesium to keep you feeling your best. They dissolve quickly in water, making them an easy addition to your morning routine.

Airborne Original Vitamin C Tablets Buy one, get one 50% off Buy At CVS $ 11

Cold- and flu-causing germs can live on surfaces like couches, coats, sports bags, strollers and backpacks for days. This disinfectant spray from Lysol kills 99.9% of illness-causing germs on hard and soft surfaces. Plus, it eliminates odors too! A win-win.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen Buy one, get one 50% off Buy At CVS $ 12

That cool fall breeze may feel nice, but it can dry out your nasal passages, leaving you stuffy and congested. Get fast aid with this nasal decongestant spray from Afrin. The soothing menthol provides up to 12 hours of congestion relief with zero drowsiness.

Afrin Nasal Decongestant Buy one, get one 50% off Buy At CVS $ 21

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.