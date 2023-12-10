Teen T-Rex Ate Baby Dinos as a Last Meal, Fossil Study Reveals
DRUMSTICKS PLEASE!
A new study on a 75 million-year-old fossil has revealed that a juvenile Gorgosaurus, a teenage Tyrannosaur, feasted on two baby dinosaurs before it died. The Gorgosaurus was likely around 7 years old—a teenager in dinosaur years—and consumed the hind legs of two baby dinosaurs that were less than a year old. The dinosaur fossil was originally found in Alberta, Canada in 2009, but took years to be recovered enough to study. Dr. Darla Zelenitsky, one of the lead scientists on the project, said the Gorgosaurus “seems to have wanted the drumsticks—probably because that’s the meatiest part.” The study reveals that teenage dinosaurs hunted smaller and younger dinosaurs. Zelenitsky said, “This specimen is unique—it’s physical proof of the juveniles’ very different feeding strategy.”