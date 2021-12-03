Teen Threatened to Leak Florida Pol’s Stolen Breast Pics, Cops Say

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Miami Herald
A 19-year-old is under arrest, charged with cyberstalking and trying to extort Florida state Sen. Lauren Book by threatening to release stolen and doctored photos of her to Fox News. Book went to police this year to say that her harasser had sent her two photos of her exposed breasts that “she had taken of herself and only shared with a close friend,” the Miami Herald reports. Jeremy Kamperveen, of Plantation, also faked sexually explicit photos of the Democrat, who is a sexual-abuse survivor. According to police, Kamperveen demanded money and sexual acts from Book in exchange for not leaking the pictures.