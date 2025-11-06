Teen Tourist Charged Over Bizarre Met Museum Vandalism Rampage
A 19-year-old tourist is facing criminal charges after a bizarre act of vandalism saw them allegedly damage two priceless historical paintings at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The incident occurred late Monday afternoon when Joshua Vaurin, a visitor staying at a hotel in Times Square, entered the museum and hurled water at the 19th-Century French oil portrait, “The Princess de Broglie” by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres. The teenage vandal then continued his rampage throughout the museum, throwing more water upon the 16th-Century Italian altarpiece “Madonna and Child with Saints” by Girolamo dai Libri, and ripping two antique tapestries that were on display before being apprehended and taken into custody. Nobody was injured during the incident, authorities reported, and the suspect was initially taken to the hospital before being arraigned on charges of criminal mischief. While the motive remains unclear, museum officials indicated the damage is fortunately fixable, with repair costs estimated to be around $1,000.