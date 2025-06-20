Teen Wearing Chain Necklace Struck by Lightning in Central Park

A manhunt is underway after a New York real estate agent who featured on the Netflix show Million Dollar Beach House was killed in a hit-and-run in the Hamptons. Sara Burack, 40, was found by police lying in the road unconscious in Hampton Bays, Southampton, on Thursday at around 2:45 a.m. She died later at Stony Brook University Hospital. Authorities have not yet tracked down the driver who struck her. Southampton Town Police Detectives and a New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit have also not received any witness reports or a description of the vehicle involved. Million Dollar Beach House offered a look behind the scenes at the Hamptons’ competitive luxury real estate industry. Burack appeared in its only season, in 2020. She used to work at Nest Seekers International, a high-end real estate company. Its regional manager, Geoff Gifkins, paid tribute to his former colleague. “Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends,” he said. “Please be kind and respectful as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Netflix Star Killed in Hamptons Hit-and-RunMANHUNTSara Burack, 40, appeared on “Million Dollar Beach House” in 2020.
- 2Teen With Chain Necklace Struck by Lightning in Central ParkCHAIN REACTIONThe boy was leaning against a tree that was hit by lightning during a thunderstorm.
Shop with ScoutedEnjoy a Hangover-Free Summer With This Buzzy THC Drink🪄🌵Magic Cactus is the drink of choice for those who want to feel good without losing control.
- 3David Lynch’s Scripts, Deer Heads Fetch $4M at AuctionANTLERS AND ARTIFACTSScripts for his unfinished film project, “Ronnie Rocket,” went for $195,000.
- 4Man Discovers He Was Married Without His ConsentI DON’TA woman has been arrested after she convinced a pastor to certify her marriage to an ex-boyfriend without his knowledge.
Shop with ScoutedThis Korean Haircare Line Combats Hair Thinning FastTHICK PONY CLUBDr. Groot is a top Korean hair care brand that focuses on clinically proven solutions for hair thickening.
- 5Billy Ray Cyrus Used to Smoke Pot on ‘Hannah Montana’ SetBEST OF BUD WORLDBilly Ray and Miley Cyrus starred on the hit Disney Channel show between 2006 and 2011.
- 6Bobby Flay Breaks His Silence on Death of Food Network StarTOUCHING TRIBUTEThe pair had hosted Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America” together.
- 7‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Makes Red-Carpet Debut With GirlfriendMAKING IT OFFICIALAnna Camp and Jade Whipkey attended the Los Angeles premiere of Camp’s new film “Bride Hard.”
- 8Marlee Matlin Reveals She Lived with Unexpected StarROOMMATESWhen Matlin had nowhere else to turn, she showed up on the doorstep of her longtime best friend and “second father” Henry Winkler.
Shop with ScoutedThis AI-Powered Smart Bike Is Engineered to Get You Fit FastRIDE ONThe Carol Bike uses AI personalization technology to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible.
- 9Report Reveals Cause of Plane Crash That Killed Rock StarTRAGEDYFive others died after a small private jet crashed into San Diego’s Murphy Canyon in May.
- 10Roger Stone Ramps Up Cruz’s MAGA Humiliation With a JokePILING ONThe Texas senator has been widely mocked after his heated interview with Tucker Carlson.
Teen Wearing Chain Necklace Struck by Lightning in Central Park
A 15-year-old boy was hit by lightning Thursday after the tree he was leaning against in New York City’s Central Park was struck and the current transferred to a chain necklace he was wearing. The boy had taken shelter from a thunderstorm under the tree while his friends sat on the grass nearby, a witness told The New York Times. The force of the lightning knocked him to the ground. As he lay unmoving, his friends called frantically for help and tried to revive him. Fortunately, though, the boy survived, suffering only minor burns, a law enforcement official said. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center and listed in stable condition. Lightning is among the leading causes of weather-related death in the U.S., with an average of 27 deaths per year between 2009 and 2018. Perhaps surprisingly, however, about 90 percent of people who are hit by lightning survive.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.
Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.
Nearly 450 personal items belonging to late film-maker David Lynch fetched approximately $4.25 million at auction Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to Julien’s Auctions. The top-selling lot was a group of 11 scripts for Lynch’s unfinished film project, Ronnie Rocket: The Absurd Mystery of The Strange Forces of Existence, which went for $195,000. Lynch, who died in January aged 78, left behind a trove of memorabilia from his decades-long career. Items ranged from stuffed and mounted deer heads, which fetched $16,250; his personalized director’s chair, which sold for $91,000; to props from Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive, and furniture, including many pieces he designed and built himself. His favorite La Marzocco espresso machine fetched $45,500. Scripts from Mulholland Drive sold for $104,000, while a Twin Peaks pilot episode script brought in $91,000. Lynch began working on Ronnie Rocket after Eraserhead (1977), but it was shelved due to lack of financing. Though drafts circulated online, Lynch kept the project close, teasing that it concerned “a three-foot tall guy with red hair and physical problems, and about 60-cycle alternating current electricity.” The buyer of the scripts remains unknown. The total will go to his estate.
A man was shocked to find out this week that he wasn’t single—in fact, he was married without even saying “I do.” The 42-year-old Texas man rushed to call the police Friday when he received a package from his ex-girlfriend that included a photo of her holding their marriage certificate, even though he had not consented to the union (or even known about it). Kristin Marie Spearman, the man’s ex, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail where she’s now being held on felony stalking charges. Spearman, 36, was located at her residence before taken into custody. Her ex, who authorities are not naming, told police that he had been in a relationship with Spearman and they had gotten a marriage license in early June, but he broke up with her before the wedding took place. Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin claimed Spearman convinced a pastor to certify the marriage, even though the man wasn’t in attendance. “I don’t think in 23 years I’ve ever heard of anybody who managed somehow to get married to someone who wasn’t present for a ceremony,” Martin said. She then went to the county clerk’s office and filed the certificate.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for a natural solution to combat hair thinning, there are plenty of shampoos, scalp scrubs, and serums promising to keep the hair you have and to foster new growth. Unfortunately, not all formulas are created equal. Just like its next-level skincare, Korea is also known for its clinically backed haircare formulas, and Dr. Groot is no exception. For over 50 years, in-house researchers studied hair and scalp issues to develop salon-quality formulas with clinically proven results. The catalogue of products is extensive, offering solutions for a variety of hair types and concerns, from dandruff to damage, but their hair-thickening shower duo is a clear standout.
It starts with the award-winning Hair Thickening Shampoo that cleanses and soothes the scalp. That’s followed by the Miracle In Shower Treatment, designed to improve scalp health. This routine combines biotin, rosemary, and caffeine to support stronger, healthier hair growth while leaving your locks looking thicker and fuller. Based on a two-week clinical test of 24 subjects, using the products daily helps reduce hair loss due to breakage by 82 percent in two weeks. And, all you have to do is add it to your shower routine.
Billy Ray Cyrus seems to have gotten a little too lit on the set of Hannah Montana. Joining her mother and sister, Tish and Brandi Cyrus, in a Thursday episode of the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast, pop star Miley Cyrus claimed that she’d often get blamed for a little activity her dad was supposedly doing while filming the Disney Channel show. “What’s a core memory from the Hannah Montana days that still makes you laugh?” Miley’s mother asked, prompting the “Flowers” singer to immediately reply: “Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it.” The singer went on to describe the situation as “hilarious,” while Tish recalled fiercely defending her ex-husband whenever she’d get calls about him smoking marijuana on set. “I was saying, ‘Absolutely not, he would never do that,’” Tish remembered, adding that she and Miley would instead blame her Hannah Montana costar Mitchel Musso. Billy Ray and Miley both starred on the Disney Channel hit from 2006 to 2011. Tish, who divorced Billy Ray in 2022 after almost 30 years of marriage, shares five children with the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer: Miley, Braison, Noah, Brandi and Trace.
The Food Network’s Bobby Flay has paid tribute to his late co-host and friend Anne Burrell, who was found dead in her home this week at age 55. Flay shared an Instagram story in which he described Worst Cooks in America, the show he co-hosted with Burrell, as the “funnest” show on TV. The caption appeared alongside an image of Burrell clutching her two cats, along with a heartfelt tribute from Flay. “The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to a world of Maine Coon cats,” Flay wrote, adding that this newfound love includes his own pet cat, Nacho. “A gift that I’ll have forever.” Flay ended his post with the hashtag #unforgettable. A family statement, obtained by DailyMail.com, said the culinary star’s light “radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.” Burrell was found dead at her Brooklyn home on Tuesday. A cause of death has not been determined pending autopsy results. However, the New York City Fire Department said it responded to reports of a cardiac arrest and that the person at Burrell’s address was dead upon arrival, according to NBC News.
Anna Camp and her girlfriend Jade Whipkey walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of Camp’s latest film. The Pitch Perfect and You star had been dropping social media hints since February that she and Whipkey, an on-set stylist, were together. The two posed together Wednesday on the DGA Theater Complex red carpet for Bride Hard, where they put their arms around each other and beamed. Camp, 42, was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013 and her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin from 2016 to 2019. In February, she joked during a social media interview that she didn’t expect anything from guys on first dates anymore because, “I’m dating a woman and it’s great.” In May, she shared a photo on her Instagram stories of Whipkey captioned “Date night.” Her latest film stars her Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson as a secret agent who has to save her best friend Betsy (Camp) from a group of mercenaries who take her hostage at her wedding. Wilson publicly revealed she is gay in June 2022. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she said at the time.
Marlee Matlin knows who to call when she’s hit rock bottom. The Children of a Lesser God star had just left rehab and an abusive relationship when she showed up on the doorstep of Happy Days icon Henry Winkler. She revealed Thursday that Winkler took her under his wing and looked after her like a daughter. He and his wife, Stacey, invited her to eat family meals alongside their kids and even watched out for Matlin like her second parents. Matlin, 59, calls Winkler, 79, her “second dad,” joking that he would even tell her to clean her room every day. “I mean, who gets to say that about Henry Winkler?” she asked, calling him “probably one of the most famous American icons ever. But honestly, he’s very genuine and he’s been a huge mentor in my life.” The CODA star met Winkler when she was only 12 years old, performing on stage at the Chicago Center on Deafness. They hit it off immediately, and the two stayed friends throughout the years. Matlin even got married to her now husband Kevin Grandalski at the Winkler home. The Oscar-winning actress’ new documentary Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore premieres Friday in New York.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”
Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.
So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.
“Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!
New details have emerged about the events that led up to the plane crash which killed rock star drummer Daniel Williams in May. Williams, formerly of the metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada, died when a small private jet crashed after striking a power line while flying too low towards California’s Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), cited by the Daily Mail. Music producer and agent Dave Shapiro, who was among the six people killed in the crash, is believed to have been the pilot of the doomed jet. However, the NTSB report does not specifically assign blame to him for the crash. Other factors, such as poor weather conditions, were cited as possible contributors to the plane clipping the power lines and going down. The aircraft was flying at an altitude of roughly 95 feet when it struck the lines around two miles from the airport. The Daily Mail also reports that both the airport’s weather data system and its runway lighting system were not operational during the early hours of May 22, when the Cessna 550 Citation plane was making its approach.
Top Donald Trump ally Roger Stone has clearly shown which side of the ongoing MAGA civil war he is fighting on with a blistering putdown of Ted Cruz. “Why do people take an instantaneous dislike to Ted Cruz?” Stone posted on X late Wednesday. “They are only saving time.” The joke from the veteran political consultant arrives as several prominent Trump supporters continue to clash about whether the president should join Israel and attack Iran over fears the Middle Eastern country could soon develop a nuclear weapon. Cruz, very much a pro-Israel, anti-Iran hawk, was humiliated by Tucker Carlson after the Texas senator admitted during an interview with the former Fox News host that he didn’t know basic information about the country he wants the U.S. to attack, such as its population and ethnic mix. Cruz also made an unfortunate slip when he told Carlson, who is strongly against U.S. intervention in Iran, that “we are carrying out military strikes today.” Jumping on the “we” remarks, Carlson said: “You’re a senator. If you’re saying the United States government is at war with Iran right now, people are listening.” Cruz backtracked and claimed he meant America-supported Israeli strikes were happening.