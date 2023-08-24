Teen Who Jumped From NYC Hotel Had ‘Eerie FaceTime’ With Ex in Final Moments: Report
‘I LOVE YOU’
The teenager who jumped from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan last week called his ex-girlfriend shortly before he fell to his death, his brother said. Noah Legaspi, 17, was an aspiring fashion designer who had only recently broken up with his girlfriend before he plunged around 750 feet to his death last Thursday. “They broke it off and he just was never good at handling his emotions so post-breakup I guess he just wasn’t able to control his thoughts and feelings,” Noah’s 28-year-old brother, Luis Legaspi, told the New York Post. “She received an eerie Facetime call from him from the top of the hotel looking over and they had a Facetime call and he said ‘look at this pretty view’ and ‘I love you,’” he later added. Noah’s family posted on a Facebook memorial page to say they were informed about their son’s death on Monday night. “Call your loved ones, tell them you love them,” the post on Tuesday read. “Hug them tight and never take life for granted.”